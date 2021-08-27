NORTH CHARLESTON | Carolina Forest discovered what West Brunswick felt like a week ago.
And, yet, the Panthers weren’t walking around with their heads down. This beating had a purpose.
On Friday, coach Marc Morris’ team lost 58-26 at Fort Dorchester, the No. 2 team in Class 5A and one of the small handful of teams expected to challenge five-time state champ Dutch Fork. At times, the Patriots made it look more lopsided than the final score. At others, the Panthers made it look better.
Either way, this was necessary.
“I’m going to play the best teams I can play to prepare us for [region] play. And Fort D’s got a great team,” Morris said. “It’s a measuring stick. We’re a measuring stick for [many teams]. They’re a measuring stick for us. You’re going to learn more from games like tonight than in games you win. As long as our kids do that and keep their head up, it’ll be a positive night for us. Hopefully we’ll get to see them down the road.”
If they do, they’ll clearly need to find a way to prevent a juggernaut offense from steamrolling them. Fort Dorchester quarterback Zolten Osborne threw for 380 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Two receivers Marion Mitchell and Davion Joyner, each went over 100 yards (oddly enough, Mitchell had all of his in the second half and all of Joyner’s came in the first). Back-up tailback Zion Reynolds punched in four touchdowns on just seven carries.
And the Fort Dorchester defense, while not immaculate, did just enough to knock the normally high-powered Panthers off their game.
First-year starting quarterback Scott Saylor threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns of his own. But the closest Carolina Forest got after Fort Dorchester scored on its first drive of the second half was 16 points.
“That’s why Coach Morris got us this competition,” Saylor said. “He knew we weren’t going to see it until … we make the playoffs. It was a good game to see where we’re at. If we’re going to play St. James or Conway, whomever we’re playing next week, this game will help us out a lot.”
More than likely, Conway will not have enough players for the Tigers and Panthers to open their region slates against each other. Carolina Forest and St. James have already begun discussions to move up their region contest scheduled for later in September.
Neither opponent, or likely any of the four in Region VI-5A, will be able to match the firepower Fort Dorchester does, at least not right now. The Patriots played like a state-title contender.
Carolina Forest hopes to get to that point sooner rather than later.
Losing the Fort Dorchester, then, was much more of an indication of how far it needs to go than last week’s 70-point showing against West Brunswick.
“Once Berkeley canceled their game [against Fort Dorchester], we knew this was the game we were going to get,” Morris said. “You go out and play against the best. It’s all about preparing yourself for the playoffs. That’s what it’s all about.”
