Marc Morris replaced all but one of his offensive starters from a year ago.
No one would ever know it by looking at Carolina Forest’s season opener.
In the Panthers’ 70-41 win at West Brunswick on Friday, Morris’ squad did what his teams have consistently done over the course of the last three seasons — score a boatload of points.
It was the 10th consecutive game the Panthers had had at least four touchdowns in a game, something the Panthers achieved by the end of the first quarter Friday night. It was also the 21st time in the last 33 games they dropped at least 40 points.
Carolina Forest reached that second plateau before halftime.
“To watch our O-Line go out there and play really well; everyone knows Luke [Janack]; Khalil Johnson back there ran it really well,” Morris said. “West Brunswick’s a very good football team. They don’t give up very many points. The kids did a good job. It was a confidence booster.”
While Carolina Forest is one of the biggest schools in the state of South Carolina, West Brunswick is by no means a tiny school; it’s roughly the size of Myrtle Beach. The Trojans were 6-2 in the spring (when North Carolina teams played) and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
West Brunswick found some success on offense, but like most of the Panthers’ recent opponents, they didn’t have enough to keep up.
So, what is allowing Carolina Forest to put up these kinds of numbers? For starters, it’s Morris’ philosophy of everything starting in the trenches. Rarely do opposing lines get the better of the Panthers.
It allowed first-year starting quarterback Scott Saylor to throw for 219 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-14 passing and rush for another 59 yards and three scores. Janack, on just seven carries, piled up 152 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson had 12 carries for 84 yards and a score. T’mars McCallum hauled in three receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
As a team, the Panthers averaged 9.9 yards per play.
Confidence booster, indeed.
“We just go out and play each series the best we can,” Morris said. “The kids try to execute the best we can. We kind of let the scoreboard sort itself out.”
WHEELING AND DEALING
Morris desperately wanted another game on the schedule for this week, but due to some shake-ups within Region VI-5A and outside teams planning to go their own direction, what had been a non-region game against Myrtle Beach went bye-bye. And now Morris can’t find a replacement.
After talking to what he estimated to be 70-plus schools, Morris’ team is still idle for this week.
“We just want to find a heartbeat for these kids to play against,” he said. “We’re going to give it all the way until Wednesday. We don’t even care. We just need our kids to play a game before [region].”
Carolina Forest’s situation is a secondary byproduct of the mass cancellations being felt around the state.
Although not necessarily germane to only the Panthers, all the changes are illuminating how some schools are approaching the last-minute action. Some have swung big, signing games that typically wouldn’t happen in a two-year scheduling blocks. Some want a weaker opponent prior to region play.
Others have put their foot down and refused anything other than a home game. Still others are looking at long-term viability of a season that has already been shaken.
"The element of surprise for us is very good, especially if they haven’t seen us before,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said about his team’s Sept. 3 match-up possibilities against a variety of other top-flight Class 4A teams. “I don’t care about weaker, but I want someone who we potentially won’t see in the playoffs. I desperately need a home game. So if I can get that, I really don’t care.”
As of Monday, three Horry County programs don’t have games on the docket for this week. Socastee is in quarantine until Sept. 1, and Aynor and Carolina Forest have yet to find acceptable opponents after previously scheduled games were dropped. Green Sea Floyds, which was scheduled to play at Carvers Bay, lost that game Monday when the Bears were placed into quarantine. Within a couple hours, Green Sea Floyds found a replacement and will now head to Blacksburg instead.
Unlike past years, having a blank space on a schedule on Monday doesn’t mean a team won’t play Friday. Last week, at least three games around the state were agreed upon within 48 hours of kickoff. This week, Sumter and A.C. Flora agreed early Monday morning to play each other this week.
It means that teams are always looking, and each game cancellation could equate to more last-minute deals in the weeks ahead.
