Carolina Forest is starting to get used to appearing in the state football rankings.
The Panthers moved into the polls for the first time this season after beating up on region rival Conway last week and improving to 2-0 in the early going. No. 8 Carolina Forest will head time Sumter on Friday for what will amount to the de facto region championship.
Elsewhere in the area, Myrtle Beach held on to its unanimous No. 1 ranking in Class 4A after handily beating Georgetown. North Myrtle Beach stayed at No. 6 isn’t he division.
Aynor barely fell out of the Class 3A Top 10 following its loss to Dillon. The Blue Jackets are the next team out in the receiving votes category.
Green Sea Floyds is No. 4 in Class A. The Trojans are 1-1.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Carolina Forest
9. Goose Creek
10. Northwestern
Also receiving votes: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Ridge View, Berkeley
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (13)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. A.C. Flora
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. West Florence
8. May River
9. Westside
10. Greer
Also receiving votes: Beaufort, Hartsville, Wilson, Irmo, Laurens, Catawba Ridge, York
Class 3A
1. Dillon (12)
2. Wren (1)
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Gilbert
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Strom Thurmond
Also receiving votes: Aynor, Lake City, Union County, Hanahan, Fairfield Central
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Barnwell
3. Newberry
4. Saluda (1)
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Cheraw
7. Timberland
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
Also receiving votes: Andrews, Pageland-Central, Latta, North Central, Kingstree, Christ Church
Class A
1. Lamar (7)
2. Lake View (5)
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds (1)
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. (tie) Williston-Elko
Ridge Spring – Monetta
10. Wagener-Salley
Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal
