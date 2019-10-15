When Carolina Forest appeared in the Class 5A football rankings a few weeks back, it was believed to be the first time the school had ever appeared in the state polls. And certainly, it was the Panthers’ first time as a member of the state’s largest classification in 2008.
Marc Morris’ team, then, just keeps making history.
Carolina Forest (5-1 overall, 2-0 region) improved two spots to No. 7 in the most recent rankings, released Tuesday afternoon. The only teams ahead of the Panthers are all undefeated, including unanimous No. 1 Dutch Fork. Carolina Forest’s lone loss came against unanimous Class 4A No. 1 team Myrtle Beach on Sept. 20.
Other local teams joining the Panthers and Seahawks this week are North Myrtle Beach (No. 7, Class 4A), Aynor (No. 7, Class 3A) and Green Sea Floyds (No. 2, Class 1A).
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Byrnes
3. (tie)Dorman, Fort Dorchester
5. Sumter
6. Clover
7. Carolina Forest
8. River Bluff
9. (tie) T.L. Hanna, Gaffney
Also receiving votes: Lexington, Laurens, Rock Hill
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (13)
2. Daniel
3. South Pointe
4. Wilson
5. AC Flora
6. Eastside
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Belton Honea Path
9. Wren
10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Walhall, Travelers Rest, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Westwood
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (9)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Chester
4. May River
5. Gilbert
6. Camden
7. (tie) Aynor
7. Wade Hampton
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Union County
Others receiving votes: Lake City, Woodruff, Fairfield Central, Newberry, Marion
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Barnwell (1)
3. Southside Christian
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Mullins
Others receiving votes- Woodland, St. Joe’s, Whale Branch
CLASS 1A
1. Wagener-Salley (9)
2. Green Sea Floyds (4)
3. Lamar
4. Lake View
5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda, Branchville
7. C.E. Murray
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Great Falls
10. Denmark-Olar
Others receiving votes- Baptist Hill, Cross, McCormick, Whitmire, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.
