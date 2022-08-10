Check MyHorryNews.com this week for previews of each Horry County high school football team and profiles of key players. A 96-page special edition will be inside this week's newspapers. For even more coverage, scan the QR codes on the cover of the special edition for digital features about select players.
Marc Morris doesn’t regret his strategy.
This fall, he’ll get to see how much it pays off.
The ninth-year Carolina Forest coach elected to play a number of his games last season despite missing players due to COVID-19 quarantines. The Panthers suited up at least three games with significant players missing because of it, and the team lost all three.
But Morris was looking at the bigger picture.
“Our job is about a lot more than wins and losses,” he said. “You’ve got to give kids the opportunity to play. We got a lot of kids playing time.”
It’s one of the bigger takeaways from a 2021 season in which Carolina Forest finished 5-5, well below their successful previous three seasons, and were dumped in the opening round of the playoffs.
Coincidentally, the Panthers were without their two biggest players at the time, as quarterback Scott Saylor and tailback and linebacker Luke Janack were out with injuries. It was a blow to the program, but it was also a teaching moment that the returning players are trying to make count.
“It was hard to stay focused on the game when things you couldn’t control were happening to your friends,” senior receiver Nathan Schuessler said. “We couldn’t really help what happened with COVID. Now, we’re ready for everyone to participate.”
The knocks of 2021 are starting to show themselves, even before Carolina Forest plays its first game of the season. Saylor is back after putting up nearly 1,500 yards of total offense and accounting for 14 touchdowns.
Tailback Kalil Johnson (730 yards, 11 touchdowns) will start, but he’s also got plenty of help from Bryson Johnson and Zion Gilbert. Schuessler, Owen Hall and Anthony Aponte form a nice receiving corps, while tight end Hayden Cotten is another weapon who will benefit both the team’s running and passing game.
All those skill positions make up what Morris has deemed the most “mobile” offense he’s had at Carolina Forest.
For Schuessler, it’s all about shelving the ego.
“We all feed off each other,” he said. “We want to see each other be successful. We don’t get mad when we don’t get the ball as long as we’re winning.”
Getting back to a season in which the Panthers have a better win-loss record and advance in the Class 5A playoffs will also have plenty to do with the team’s defense. And while Janack and his gaudy statistics won’t be there any more, converted offensive lineman Manning Hitt will join up with the likes of RJ Williams (39 tackles), Jordan Peugh (30 tackles) at linebacker.
Defensive lineman Renardo Parks and defensive backs Haiden Glazer and Jayden Johnson are back, too.
All but one of those players missed at least one game last fall, leaving the staff to call personnel audibles essentially every week.
Avoiding that will do wonders for Morris and his crew.
“They would play really good one game, then give up 35 points the next game. That’s something we’ve been talking about all offseason,” Morris said. “We played a lot of guys who were really young.
“Just getting consistency out of them to play like they should every game was not normal. You just have to play better. Bottom line. We’ve got to coach better. It’s all the way around.”
