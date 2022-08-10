ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Head coach: Marc Morris

Record: 52-36 in eight seasons at Carolina Forest and 148-61 overall

Last year: 5-5, second place in Region VI-5A, lost in first round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense

Players to watch: QB Scott Saylor, RB Kalil Johnson, WR Nate Schuessler, WR Owen Hall, DL Renardo Parks, CB Jayden Johnson

Breakout candidate: Former offensive line starter Manning Hitt made the switch to middle linebacker and could end up being the Panthers’ leading tackler this fall. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has a good read on opposing offenses and will have opportunities to shine.

Keys to success: Carolina Forest’s biggest growth this season might just come during a trio of consecutive road games. Those trips to Summerville, Oceanside Collegiate and South Florence will pit the Panthers against three schools loaded with college talent. How Carolina Forest comes out of that gauntlet likely determines what it can do in region play.