NORTH CHARLESTON | The run finally came to an end.
Carolina Forest couldn’t handle Fort Dorchester’s tailbacks, offensive line or its pass rush, and what the Panthers have done to each of its last four opponents was doled out in reverse by one of the best teams in the state.
The Patriots jumped out to a quick two-touchdown lead and never looked back in a 39-21 win in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“They beat us up front on both sides of the ball early in the first half,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “We feel like we had some good things going, but they’re a good football team. They’ll have a good game against Summerville next week and they’ll have a chance to win a state championship.”
While Morris and his team came into the game riding high after blowout wins over Socastee and St. James to end the regular season and then playoff victories over River Bluff and Goose Creek to advance to the third round, the wheels came off a tad within the opening few minutes Friday.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Fort Dorchester needed just three plays to score on its opening drive. After senior tailback Zion Reynolds picked up 22 yards on the first two carries, junior Zavian Brown busted a carry up the middle untouched for a 47-yard score.
On the next series, Brown picked up 35 yards on two plays before quarterback Zolten Osborne - a Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl selection - took a bootleg six yards for a score to put the Patriots up 14-0 just 4 minutes into the game.
Meanwhile, Fort Dorchester’s defensive front seven was wreaking havoc.
Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor was sacked three times in the first half, while the Panthers’ top two running backs - Zion Gilbert and Kalil Johnson - were rendered obsolete.
After Fort Dorchester went up 17-0 with a short field goal, defensive lineman DeAndre Jones recorded sacks on back-to-back plays, the second of which resulted in a safety to extend the lead further.
On the ensuing possession, the Patriots again drove a short field, with Reynolds punching it in from 16 yards out.
He and Brown were so effective that Osborne only attempted five passes in the entire game.
“Everybody knows we’re very dangerous throwing the ball, too. It’s tough to defend us,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “We’ve got three really good running backs. We’ve got a great offensive line. We’ve kind of run it on everybody.”
Brown, who transferred from First Baptist in the offseason, finished the game with 224 yards rushing and two scores. Reynolds added 110 yards and a score. And freshman Ryan Campbell tacked on another 46 yards and a touchdown of his own late.
Among the few Carolina Forest bright spots was the final showing from Saylor, the record-setting signal caller. He threw for 223 yards against Fort Dorchester, pushing him not only past Will Brunson for the program’s single-season passing record, but also beyond 3,000 yards on the season. He’s the first quarterback in Horry County to do that since Myrtle Beach’s Drayton Arnold in 2015.
He rushed and passed for a touchdown in the game, too, giving him 36 combined on the season, also a program best.
Still, Carolina Forest as a unit didn’t have enough weapons to challenge one of the perennial powerhouses in the state. In the last seven years, the Panthers have been eliminated in the playoffs by Dutch Fork, Summerville and Fort Dorchester twice each. In five of those instances, it was in the second round or later.
Carolina Forest might not be cracking the upper echelon of Class 5A football, but a potential path to the top was never going to be easy.
“Other than last year when we had a couple kids get hurt going into the playoffs, we’ve represented ourselves pretty good,” Morris said. “The program is going in the right direction. We’ve got a lot of kids playing, and we’ve made it to the second, third round a good amount of times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.