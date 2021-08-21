Scott Saylor knew the expectations.
Carolina Forest’s previous two quarterbacks — Kyle Watkins and Mason Garcia — put together a string of dominant seasons, and each reached at least the second round of the playoffs. But pressure? Not a problem.
“I knew I had some big shoes to fill,” said Saylor, who wears No. 11, the same number Watkins donned last fall when he rushed for 22 touchdowns and passed for another 11. “But honestly, I knew I had a good O-line, even though they’re young. … We practice so hard, 50 days almost for this moment. And I was just so ready.”
The junior certainly seemed prepared, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for three more Friday as he guided Carolina Forest to tying a school record for points in a 70-41 thrashing of West Brunswick (North Carolina) to open the Panthers’ season.
“Scotty’s been a great leader,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “He understands our offense. He’s got to be the point guard for us. Got to get the ball where we need to get it to.”
That wasn’t an issue against the Trojans. The Panthers took the lead on the opening snap from scrimmage when senior running back Luke Janack rumbled 61 yards for a touchdown.
A blocked punt then set up Saylor’s first score, a 10-yard rush to put Carolina Forest ahead 14-0.
West Brunswick finally got on the board when quarterback Trojans Javan McCray found wideout Avery Clemmons for a 2-yard pass with 4:28 left in the opening quarter.
That’s as close as the Trojans would get.
Carolina Forest responded with Janack’s second touchdown (a 15-yard rushing score), then Titus Davis recovered a fumble2 that set up Saylor’s first touchdown pass, a 57-yarder to senior wideout Tmars McCallum.
Saylor and McCallum would later connect for another touchdown and junior tight end Hayden Cotton also caught a TD pass. On the ground, the Panthers got great production from sophomore running back Kalil Johnson, who rushed for 84 yards and also found the end zone.
Janack finished the night with 152 yards rushing while Saylor ran for 59. Saylor also passed for 219 yards (13-for-14) while McCallum led the team's wideouts with 112 receiving yards.
Defensively, Morris was upset with some of the Panthers’ missed tackles — not to mention the 41 points — but they also forced turnovers that set up the offense.
Overall, though, the Panthers looked much more experienced than a squad with just one returning starter on offense and five on defense.
“A work in progress,” Morris said of his team. “We’ve got some not necessarily young guys as far as their age, but we’ve got some young guys as far as playing time. We’re going to do a better job coaching them up.”
Clearly that coaching has made a difference in Morris’ tenure.
Carolina Forest didn’t score 70 points in a game during the program’s first 22 seasons. Now the school has accomplished the feat twice in less than a year (the last one was on Oct. 23 against St. James).
Yet Morris, who is in his eighth season at the helm, isn’t focusing on gaudy stats.
“Just play the series and see how we do,” he said. “That’s all we do.”
