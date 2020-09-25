Kyle Watkins’ first drive of the season ended in an interception.
The next six ended in the end zone.
On his first night as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, Watkins rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another as Carolina Forest (1-0) opened the season with a 40-14 rout of South Florence (0-1) Friday.
“He’s going to be a great player, next level” senior defensive lineman Nevon Tyler said of Watkins. “I was expecting him not to run as much, but once he took that junk out of the tackle box, he just made a movie.”
For the last two seasons, the Panthers benefitted from the services of signal caller Mason Garcia, who is now playing for East Carolina University. But coach Marc Morris knew Watkins, who had played mostly wideout and tight end prior to this year, could be a dynamic playmaker.
“He is a great leader,” Morris said. “Our kids believe in him and believe in everything he does, running, throwing and whatnot. To be honest with you, we knew that going in. We really knew what we were getting.”
Watkins’ first score was an 18-yard scamper with 3:44 to play in the opening quarter. He then exploded for a nearly 80-yard sprint to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead just before the quarter ended.
Both the offense and defense heated up for Carolina Forest in the second quarter. Running back Luke Janack rushed for a 29-yard touchdown midway through the second, then his brother Adam Janack intercepted a South Florence pass to give Carolina Forest the ball deep in the Bruins’ territory. That’s when Watkins found wide receiver DJ Admill for his lone touchdown pass.
The Panthers’ defense stepped up again when Jalien Porter picked off a pass, a turnover that eventually led to a five-yard TD run for Watkins.
But the Panthers’ final score of the night was perhaps the most impressive.
Facing a fourth-and-7 from their side of the 50, the Panthers elected to go for it. Watkins then weaved his way to the end zone. He finished the game with just over 200 yards rushing and 57 passing.
“It all starts with the O-line,” Watkins said. “We feel like if we beat them up front, then we can do anything.”
Watkins and the other starters got a break when Morris brought in their backups with just under eight minutes to go in the third quarter. Carolina Forest was up 40-0. The starting defense did not allow a point.
“That’s the best part of our team,” Morris said. “We’re going to win or lose based on how our defense goes. And we’ve got a lot of returning players, a lot of guys that have seen a lot of football. We expect a lot out of those guys.”
The Panthers will face Conway next week for their first region game of the season. The Tigers earned their first region win Friday, beating St. James 21-16.
“Any time you start conference time, it’s playoff time,” Morris said. “Each week, you’ve got to have that win to go and do what you want to do at the end of the season.”
Although the Panthers relished opening the season with a victory, just playing football was significant. After the COVID-19 school closures and canceled spring sports, the opportunity to lace up cleats on a Friday night was something they weren’t so sure would happen just a few months ago.
“It felt so good just to step on the field,” Watkins said.
Tyler agreed.
“I’m just glad to be out here with the guys again,” he said. “And just playing the game I love.”
