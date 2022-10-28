A week ago, Carolina Forest had basically no reason to pass, running the ball by, through and over Socastee in a lopsided victory.
On Friday against St. James, the Panthers’ showed off the other half of their offense.
Quarterback Scott Saylor threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina Forest’s 41-21 victory. The win earned coach Marc Morris’ team a No. 2 region finish and playoff seed, and it put a little more on tape for first-round opponent River Bluff to scout in the next six days.
“We’re looking very dangerous right now,” Saylor said after his first career 400-yard passing game and just his third 300-yard night. “I assume St. James was working all week more run-heavy, because they played a great game run-wise. We just showed all the playoff teams what we’re capable of and now they have to work on all these things [defending the] run and pass.”
Putting Saylor’s career passing night in perspective, he and his receivers did almost all of their damage before halftime.
At that point, the senior had already thrown for 340 yards and those three scores. Fellow senior Nathan Schuessler had 122 yards receiving, while Owen Hall’s 86 yards, another 59 from Anthony Aponte, 48 from Nazair Thompson and 20 from tailback Zion Gilbert rounded out the first two quarters.
By the time it was over, Schuessler and Hall were up over 100 yards each and Morris was trying to get a few of his seniors who rarely see playing time a grab.
How influential was that air raid attack?
Considering that St. James just held Carolina Forest to its second-worst team rushing output (89 yards) of the season and fourth worst in the last two seasons, yeah, Saylor and Co. were much needed. All told, the Panthers had seven completions of 20 yards or more and four that went for at least 40 yards.
St. James felt every one of them.
“How many 40-yard touchdown passes did we give up? Three? Four?” Sharks coach Tommy Norwood asked after the game. “You can’t do that. I don’t know how many yards they had rushing. But they had 300 last week. They were nowhere near that.”
Unlike last season, when the Week 10 loss to Carolina Forest kept St. James out of the playoffs, the team already knew it was in line for a home game next week against a still-to-be determined opponent (Region VII-5A was enacting several tie-breakers). That home game will be a first in program history and just the fifth playoff berth in 19 seasons of Sharks football.
For Carolina Forest, home playoff games are the norm. The Panthers will be doing so again, playing host to River Bluff.
To Morris, Friday’s passing display - and the need to do it - was the dry run for next week and possibly beyond.
“I don’t think at the 5A level, you go [one dimensional on offense] and go three or four rounds in this thing,” Morris said. “We’ve got to be able to throw the football and we’ve got to be able to run the ball successfully to win.
“They understand this is what we play for. Whether we win or lose or whatever, the teams I’ve coached seem to understand what’s coming on because this is what we preach all year. All year long, it’s not to beat this team or that team. It’s to get the highest seed for the playoffs.”
