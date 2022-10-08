Carolina Forest and Conway played a largely uneventful first half Friday night at Panthers Stadium, aside from one touchdown, a couple long passes and a multitude of penalties on both teams.
But things are seldom uneventful when the two rivals clash.
So the second half – and overtime – was a different story, as offenses and big plays on both sides of the ball ruled.
The teams combined for 49 points in the second half and one overtime period, and a 10-yard touchdown run in the extra session by Zion Gilbert followed by a defensive stop on a two-point conversion gave Carolina Forest a 28-27 win.
“You get these two teams together and they’re going to play really hard and compete very well against each other. It’s what we expected,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “They could have pulled that out just as easy as we did. I thought they did a great job and I thought our kids came up big there at the end.”
Carolina Forest (4-3) opened Region V-5A with a win while Conway (3-5) falls to 0-2 in the region.
Conway was coming off a 34-6 loss to St. James on a short week necessitated by Hurricane Ian following a one-point win over Aynor. The Panthers were off last week.
“A loss is never acceptable, but you do look at the positives that occurred,” Conway coach Carlton Terry said. “If you take away a few penalties, it could be our win.”
The game reached overtime after Conway defensive back Jamarious Woodbury intercepted a pass at the Tigers’ 10-yard line with 51 seconds remaining, as a trick play backfired on the Panthers.
Receiver Nathan Schuessler caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Scott Saylor and threw a 30-yard pass looking for Nazair Thompson, but Woodbury was in single coverage and wrestled the ball away for the pick.
It was one of two big defensive plays by Woodbury in the game, as he knocked down a pass in the end zone on fourth down from the 9-yard line on Carolina Forest’s first possession.
Carolina Forest got the ball to start overtime, with a first-and-goal at the 10, and Zion Gilbert scored on a 10-yard run on the first play and JJ Chadick kicked the extra point to give the Panthers a seven-point lead.
“I wasn’t excited, I was more honored to put the team on my back at that moment,” Gilbert said. “It shows how we’ll fight to the end and . . . and we needed this for the confidence of our team going on.”
Conway was immediately pushed back to the 25-yard line on its overtime possession due to a chop block penalty on first down. But on third-and-goal from the 10, junior quarterback Devin Grainger spun out of a possible sack in the backfield, rolled to his left and threw against his body to a tightly covered Alden Brantley in the end zone for a TD.
Terry elected to go for two points and the win. Rodney Huggins was stopped in the middle of the line, but a facemask penalty on the Panthers gave Conway a second chance from the 1. Grainger faked a handoff on an option run up the middle and was stopped short of the goal line.
“At the end I just felt our guys were going to pull it through so I went for two and the win instead of going into another overtime, I has that much confidence in my guys,” Terry said. “This is the kind of game we hope for. They have something to play for. They see each other all the time and some of them live in the same neighborhood. It’s for bragging rights, and unfortunately we don’t get to brag this year.”
Huggins scored the only points of the first half by taking a simple swing pass at the line of scrimmage 45 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown on the Tigers’ opening possession.
In the second half, an Errol Ximines sack on third down set Carolina Forest up with a short field at the Conway 46 and Kalil Johnson scored on a 10-yard run to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead.
Grainger answered with an 8-yard TD run. He deked a free-rushing defender in the backfield to scramble for the score. A two-point conversion run by Huggins gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead.
Carolina Forest tied the game late in the third quarter on a 4-yard Gilbert run that followed a 45-yard run by Huggins during the possession.
After a Grainger pass fell incomplete in the end zone on fourth-and-8 at the Panthers’ 10, Carolina Forest drove 90 yards in eight plays for a 2-yard Gilbert TD run that gave them a 21-14 lead with about 6 minutes remaining.
Conway again answered with a 15-yard Huggins TD run with 3:20 to play.
“I don’t know what it is about Carolina Forest and Conway, but we’re definitely going to bring the best out of them,” Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.