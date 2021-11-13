Aynor coach Jason Allen was overcome with emotion as he addressed his seniors for the final time following the team’s 13-0 loss to Camden Friday night.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t score for you tonight,” Allen said to his players, wiping tears away from his eyes. “I gave everything I had.”

After trading punts early in the first quarter, Aynor’s best chance to score on the night came after a 66-yard run by Riley Hucks, setting the Blue Jackets up at the Camden 25. However, the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs at their own 10-yard, keeping the Blue Jackets' offense at bay.

The action finally picked up with 90 seconds left to play in the first half. After converting three third downs to keep their drive alive, Camden’s Grayson White muscled his way into the end zone to make it 6-0.

Aynor fumbled the ball on the ensuing drive and White punished the Blue Jackets again, extending the Bulldogs' lead to 13-0 at the half.

While the Bulldogs’ offense wasn’t making an impact with the ball in the second half, neither could the Blue Jackets. For much of the second half, Aynor couldn’t get past the midfield. Their best chance came in the final minute of the game when the Blue Jackets reached the 28 yard line. Four straight incompletions by Gasque ultimately gave the ball, and the win, to Camden.

Despite the result, Allen was proud of the way his team played for 60 minutes.

“Fantastic effort, man. [Camden] is an amazing program,” Allen said. “They played for a state title last year and a lower state title the year before. They got freaks everywhere man. That D-line is the best I’ve ever seen. Our guys just kept fighting.”

The loss ends both the Blue Jackets’ season and their 5-game winning streak. Aynor finishes the 2021 season with an overall record of 7-2.

The season for the Blue Jackets was an intriguing one to say the least, starting off with a 52-36 win over Class 1A runners-up Lake View and then being forced to wait nearly an entire month for football due to COVID.