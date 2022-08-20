CAMDEN | Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson knew his Seahawks would have to play close to perfect to have a chance to knock off Camden. It was a battle of Top 10-ranked programs, but the Bulldogs had the advantage with the experience they had returning.
They had plenty of offensive firepower coming back from a team that has lost in the last two Class 3A state championship games. Add in the fact that they have one of the top defensive lines in the state that features defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, one of the top players in the 2023 Class who committed to South Carolina on Thursday, and Wilson knew what he was up against.
Grayson White threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Camden to a convincing 42-13 victory Friday night in the season opener. It’s the Seahawks' most lopsided loss since the final game of the 2018 regular season.
“We’re young and inexperienced,” Wilson said. “We do some really good things at times and then at times we do things that make you scratch your head a little bit. My hats off to Camden. They’re a really good football team that has a chance to win a state championship. They have a lot of pieces to the puzzle. Hopefully, we can learn from this and get better.”
Wilson did not have his full complement of players either. Transfer quarterback Tre Dunn was not in uniform, so the Seahawks went with junior Wyatt Cannon. Wilson thought his performance matched what the rest of the team did – some good mixed in with some bad. Cannon finished 13-of-25 for 131 yards and a touchdown.
“He was a lot like everybody on the team," Wilson said. "He had moments where he did really good things, got excited, then had moments where we do bonehead stuff."
Camden started quickly. After forcing a three and out on the first offensive series for Myrtle Beach, the Bulldogs took just three plays to score. Averee Hickman opened the drive with a 36-yard run before two plays later, Grayson White hit Aidan Heriot on a short pass that turned into a 31-yard TD reception.
The Bulldogs stuck again on its third possession. White connected with JaQuarius Mayrant and Cortez Lane on gains of 27 and 40 yards, respectively, to start the four-play, 86-yard drive. White then did the rest himself, his 14-yard touchdown giving Camden a 14-0 lead with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter.
The Seahawks' defense stiffened at that point and allowed the offense time to find itself. Wyatt Cannon directed an 11-play, 73-yard drive that ended when he double clutched and found a wide open John Simmons for a 17-yard touchdown with 10:26 remaining in the half.
Camden turned it over on downs inside the Myrtle Beach 5-yard line but neither team could muster any additional points before the break.
In what was a theme for the Bulldogs on their scoring drives, they started fast in the second half. It took four plays before White connected with a wide open Heriot on a 44-yard scoring strike that stretched the lead to 21-7 before fans could get settled back in their seats.
The only turnover of the game helped the Seahawks get back within a score in the middle of the third quarter. Myrtle Beach recovered a fumble at the Bulldogs 36, and two plays later Malachi Washington scored from six yards out to make it 21-13.
But Camden coach Brian Rimpf thought that’s when his team had a gut-check.
“We’re experienced and that sort of showed when the game got tight in the second half,” Rimpf said. “We fixed some things from the first half. The guys did a really good job in the second half.”
But that was as close as the Seahawks could get. White, who finished with 230 yards passing and 137 yards rushing, led Camden to three straight scoring drives to close things out. The first scoring drive ended White’s second scoring run, this one from 10 yards out.
Hickmon added the closing scoring push with a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter. On the final offensive possession of the game for the Bulldogs, White finished things off with his third scoring pass, this one from 16 yards to Cortez Lane.
