Jason Owens saw his players’ reaction a little over a week ago.

The Myrtle Beach defensive coordinator had spent the previous five weeks without his best overall player after junior Cam Ward re-broke his right forearm on Oct. 1. But on the Monday leading up to the team’s second-round game against Aiken, Ward came back out for first-team reps.

It didn’t matter that a bright green and heavily padded cast canvassed the busted appendage. Or that everyone knew that underneath it, the metal plate that was inserted when he originally broke the bone as a sophomore was extended to provide even more protection.

Mighty Mouse was back.

“It’s the attitude. You should have seen the look on the defense’s faces when he came back and joined the starting defense for the first time,” Owens said. “He’s so explosive. We can do so much with him.”

Against Aiken, anticipation turned to production.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound linebacker decimated the Green Hornets time and again. He snagged an interception and returned it for a touchdown. He recorded 1.5 sacks, the solo job resulting in a forced fumble recovered by Vinnie Cavalcante. Ward’s three solo tackles and two assists included 2.5 tackles for loss.

He did it all without the use of his right hand, which was covered up by that green cast. It was all the more reason for another opponent to overlook the undersized player with a huge role

“They probably try to take advantage of it. They try,” Ward said in advance of this week’s third-round game against Beaufort. “Once they do it, maybe they change their mind.”

Both sides of that coin have been going on for the bulk of the last two seasons after Ward first earned his starting spot. Despite missing eight games because of the arm injury and re-injury, he’s accumulated 62 career tackles and 20 tackles for loss. He’s been involved in five turnovers.

Most importantly, he’s as flexible as they come on where he starts each play.’