After Greg Hill was promoted to the top job at North Myrtle Beach, there was an elephant in the room that needed to be addressed.
The Chiefs lost another massive senior class from last year’s team, and all of a sudden, the roster was among the youngest in the area, if not all of Class 4A. Hill needed the few seniors to grow up in a hurry.
The coach believes he has one in Jamari Brooks.
“Just the way he handles himself around those guys, it’s always positive,” Hill said. “When it was his turn to not get reps, he was standing by one of the kids showing him what to do. That’s what we need, someone to pull the younger kids aside.
“His maturity level is extremely high. I trust him.”
Brooks, a 5-foot-10, 258-pound right guard, will be the lone member of the Chiefs’ offensive line starting in the same position he did a year ago.
That will only be the beginning of the changes for a North Myrtle Beach squad that lost eight offensive starters — including the top four production guys in rushing, receiving and total yards — and a defense that also suffered heavy attrition issues.
Yet, the cycle isn’t as unique as it might seem.
Not all that long ago, it was Brooks who was one of the youngsters, getting counseled up by the more experienced players.
“Playing with older boys, they taught me everything,” Brooks said. “They were telling me ‘Just look around. The team is going to be young. You’re going to need to step up.’ They taught me how to be a leader. We’ve got to get the team ready for the season and make sure they’re good. If you think of it, none of them played varsity ball. You’ve got to get them right to make sure they’re ready.”
Brooks was referring to many of the 28 players who graduated in May, as well as the current roster that is now dominated by underclassmen.
But unlike even many of the returning players who were in reserve roles and have yet to prove themselves on Friday nights, there’s no question about Brooks’ abilities.
He plays the position with a keen awareness of what’s going on around him. And while he hasn’t hit the 6-foot mark on the height chart, several of his numbers at the Palmetto Combine in May were up there among the best at the entire event; he finished Top 5 in the 40, wingspan and the L-Cone drill.
Maybe it’s not that big of a surprise, then, that he’s also now the vocal leader of this team.
“He’s hands down our best lineman. It’s not close,” Hill said. “He’s our most aggressive lineman. He’s a hard-nosed, hard-working kid. I think he could play college football. He’s very explosive, strong in the weight room.”
