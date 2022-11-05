The St. James Sharks made history Friday as they hosted a playoff game for the first time in school history.
But the Berkeley Stags brought the curtain down on the Sharks’ season, winning the contest 14-12.
Neither offense could get much going in the first half with the first quarter ending 0-0. Both squads were plagued with turnovers and untimely penalties.
The Sharks finally got on the board with just under four minutes left in the half as quarterback Connor Schwalm scampered into the end zone from the 2-yard line for the touchdown. The extra point kick was no good.
The Sharks went into the halftime locker room with that 6-0 lead.
As the third quarter started, both teams struggled to get going. The Stags finally hooked up for a 67-yard pass to the St. James 15. They took it in for the score four plays later. With the successful PAT kick, Berkeley took the lead 7-6 with 3:52 left in the third and finished the quarter with that lead.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Stags scored again from the Sharks’ 5, stretching their lead to 14-6.
As the game wound down, Schwalm made several key runs to keep the drive going and get the Sharks into scoring position. They scored a touchdown with just over five minutes left in the game, but a two-point conversion pass attempt was incomplete and they trailed 14-12.
The Sharks defense stepped up strong on the next drive, forcing the Stags to punt. But the punt was muffed and the Stags took over on the St. James 37 yard line and ran the clock out to take the win.
St. James head coach Tommy Norwood said it came down to his team “just didn’t play very well” with too many miscues and missed opportunities.
“Berkeley is a good team and they made the plays when they had to,” Norwood said. “We need to get stronger. Their big defensive line controlled us all night and we couldn’t run up the middle at all against them.”
This was the final game for 18 seniors.
Norwood said he was proud that the squad made history by hosting the playoff game but wished it could have turned out better.
Berkeley advances to the second round of the 5A playoffs and will play Fort Dorchester Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.