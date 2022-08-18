Randall Bellamy was asked a theoretical question.
If the Loris senior was told to play a few snaps at left tackle, would he jump in no questions asked?
“I’d do it,” said Bellamy, the 6-foot, 175-pounder. "I’ll try it out.”
At this point, the offensive line is about the only spot where Bellamy hasn’t lined up while wearing a Lions jersey. He’s played the majority of his time at receiver and corner. But there are also times when he moves into the offensive backfield to play quarterback or running back. On defense, he starts at corner but can shift to safety. Thanks to his speed, he’s also been in a hybrid linebacker spot, crashed the line of scrimmage and pursued opposing players behind it.
Special teams? That, too.
Yeah, Bellamy - known as ‘Duke’ to his teammates and coaches - has pretty much done it all.
And the name of the game in 2022 will be to get him even more involved.
“You’re going to see Duke in the slot. You’re going to see him in the outside position. You’ll see him go in motion. You’ll see him at quarterback,” third-year Lions coach Greg Mance said. “About the only place you won’t see him is at tight end and on the line.
“He’s got to get his touches. He’s a kid that if I don’t put the ball in his hands 20 times a game, I need to be shot.”
Last season, Bellamy rushed for 455 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 9.7 yards per carry. The carries were spilt between direct snaps in wildcat formations, sweeps from the receiver position and traditional handoffs. He also led the team with 201 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 24 receptions, despite a consistent turnover at quarterback that severely hampered the team’s passing game.
All told, his 66 points scored accounted for more than a third of the team’s points, and it came despite him missing all or part of two games for an injury situation.
He was one of just 13 players named to the My Horry News All-County offensive team, and Mance believes there’s no telling how far the ultra-athletic Bellamy can go.
This offseason, he became one of just seven Loris players to join its 1,000-pound weight room club (total weight for squat, bench and hang clean) and he has been clocked at a sub-4.5 40-yard dash. That, in turn, lets him keep his head on a swivel on game nights.
“It can be confusing at times,” Bellamy said. “You’ve just got to be ready. I learned a lot. I study a lot for whatever position they call me for.”
That part isn’t going to change.
“We’re not the same football team without him,” Mance said. “He’s that big of an impact player.”
