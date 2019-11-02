Aynor completed its first undefeated regular season in modern history Friday night, outlasting Lake City 40-39.
The Panthers and Blue Jackets traded touchdowns throughout the evening, but Noah Jones’ third TD of the game with just over 5 minutes left gave Aynor enough of a cushion to withstand a late Lake City score.
The Blue Jackets (9-0, 5-0 region) clinched their first region title since 1989 last week, but Friday’s victory was historic in cementing a perfect regular season. They begin the 3A playoffs this month as a No. 1 seed.
In Friday’s game, Aynor surrendered an early touchdown to go down 7-0, but they responded with rushing scores from Jones and Drew Shelley.
After the Panthers narrowed the deficit to a point, Aynor responded with a TD from Deondre Ransom.
However, Lake City would find the end zone yet again and at halftime the Blue Jackets clung to a 24-23 lead.
Jones’ second touchdown extended Aynor’s lead to nine in the third quarter, but the Panthers again returned the favor with 10:29 left in the fourth.
After the third and final Jones TD, the Panthers scored with 2:49 left in the game, but the Blue Jackets’ one-point lead held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.