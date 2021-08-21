The Aynor Blue Jackets opened their season with a 52-36 slugfest victory over the defending 1A lower state champs Lake View Friday night.
“Any team from Dillon County is a quality team,” said Aynor head coach Jason Allen. “It’s tough that first game. You don’t really know what you’re going to face. You don’t have a lot of film on people. And [Lake View] is physical. We knew they were going to be tough.”
The Blue Jackets got off to a rough start as the Wild Gators took an 8-0 lead following a 64-yard touchdown run by Marvin Gordon less than 45 seconds into the game.
But senior Ahmad Gerald kicked off his stellar night with a touchdown on the following drive to tie things up.
The Blue Jackets pulled out the trick plays early Friday as they recovered the ensuing onside kick. Aynor capitalized with Garrison Gasque dancing his way into the end zone, giving the Blue Jackets a 16-8 lead with less than three and a half minutes to go in the first quarter.
But Lake View then tied things up and a shootout looked to be brewing in Aynor.
Gasque got his second TD of the night with a 24-yard scamper, but the Blue Jackets missed the two-point conversion and held a six-point lead with 8:09 to go in the first half.
Despite Lake View responding on the next drive, the Wild Gators also couldn’t capitalize on their two-point conversion effort and the sides were tied at 22 midway through the second quarter.
Wyatt Cody gave the Blue Jackets a 30-22 lead and the Aynor defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs for Lake View inside the red zone and going into the half with the lead.
From there, Aynor took control.
“Well, they got settled down,” Allen said. “I told our guys to keep pounding them and eventually our depth would wear them down, and I think that’s what it did.”
Gerald found the end zone for a second time early in the third quarter, but once again the Wild Gators wouldn’t let up, responding with a touchdown of their own to make it 38-30 midway through the third.
Aynor took less than two minutes to extend their lead and would hold a 16-point advantage going into the final quarter of play.
Despite closing the gap to 10 with less than nine minutes to go, the Wild Gators could not contain Gerald Friday as the senior’s third touchdown of the night sealed Aynor‘s victory.
“He’s a humble kid,” Allen said of Gerald. “I’m so proud of him. It all starts up front with our guys. I think we can interchange them. But [Gerald] gives you that dynamic of he’s hard to tackle, people don’t want to tackle him that kind of stuff.”
While Aynor is scheduled to be off next week, Allen said they’re looking to get a game in.
“We’d like to play a game but we’re off for now,” Allen said.
Should the Blue Jackets not schedule an opponent, it gives them an extra week to prepare for an old school rival in the Green Sea Floyds Trojans. Last season, it was a 67–48 shootout between the two sides.
While the Trojans don’t have star running back Jaquan Dixon, who is now at Georgia State, Allen is prepared for a dogfight.
“Aynor-Green Sea is kind of like Alabama-Auburn,” Allen said. “Even though they don’t have Jaquan, they always got guys that can run.”
Barring a change in schedule, Aynor will host Green Sea Floyds on Sept. 3. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.