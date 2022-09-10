The Aynor offense started strong and kept putting up points in a 54-28 win over the Lakewood Gators Friday night.
Playing their first game after a Kingstree forfeit and a bye week, the Blue Jackets (2-1) didn't look rusty.
Aynor lit up the scoreboard in the first three minutes of the game. That's when senior Emmanuel Deas found the end zone and Ashton Hucks added the two-point conversion, giving Aynor an 8-0 lead.
Aynor's Rivers Johnson added a touchdown with 2:48 left in the quarter, and Hucks ran the ball for the 2-point conversion to make the score 16-0.
Lakewood finally got on the board, but Aynor immediately responded with a Cole Johnson touchdown. A 2-point conversion from Daniel Stanley made the score 24-7.
Lakewood scored again, but with four minutes left in the half Deas found the end zone. With Johnson notching the 2-point conversion, Aynor led 32-14. The Jackets got the ball back with an onside kick, leading Stanley to score another touchdown in the last 14 seconds before the break, making the Jackets' lead a halftime 39-14.
Coming back from halftime, the Gators scored again, making it 39-22. However, with 1:46 left in the third, Deas trucked it into the end zone.
The fourth quarter began and with 7:30 left, Deas pushed through once more, scoring another touchdown with Zane Gray kicking for the PAT and making the score 54-22.
Lakewood scored once more, and the final tally was 54-28.
Aynor will hit the road next Friday to face Philip Simmons in the Lowcountry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.