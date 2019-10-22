Aynor players knew immediately that the targets on their backs would be big after taking down perennial powerhouse Dillon last week. Now, they really know it.
The Blue Jackets jumped five spots to No. 2 in the most recent Class 3A state rankings, which were released Tuesday. It is the team’s highest ranking in the current format of the polls, which began in the mid-2000s, and it is behind only Chapman, the unanimous No. 1 team in the division.
Aynor (7-0 overall, 3-0 Region VI-3A) have games vs. Loris and at Lake City standing in the way of an undefeated regular season, the outright Region VI-3A title and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Blue Jackets gave Horry County three top-five ranked teams again, as they join Class 4A unanimous No. 1 Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds, which is currently No. 2 in Class 1A. Carolina Forest is No. 8 in Class 5A.
North Myrtle Beach, which was as high as No. 3 this year in Class 4A, dropped out of the rankings completely after its second consecutive loss.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Dorman
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Sumter
6. Clover
7. River Bluff
8. Carolina Forest
9. T. L. Hanna
10. Gaffney
Receiving votes: Laurens, Goose Creek
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Daniel
3. South Pointe
4. AC Flora
5. Eastside
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. (tie) Wren
7. (tie) Wilson
9. Hartsville
10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Walhalla, Travelers Rest
CLASS 3A
1. Chapman (11)
2. Aynor
3. Gilbert
4. Camden
5. Dillon
6. Wade Hampton
7. Chester
8. May River
9. Union County
10. Strom Thurmond
Others receiving votes: Marion, Newberry, Woodruff
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Southside Christian
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Saluda
6. Timberland
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Woodland
Also receiving votes- Mullins, Andrews, St. Joe’s, Whale Branch
CLASS 1A
1. Wagener-Salley (7)
2. Green Sea Floyds (4)
3. Lamar
4. (tie) Blackville-HIlda, C.E. Murray
6. Lake View
7. Branchville
8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
9. Whitmire
10. Ridge Spring-Monetta
Others receiving votes- Baptist Hill, Cross, Denmark-Olar
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.
