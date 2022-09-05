Breaking the news that one of his games had been canceled wasn’t easy for Aynor coach Jason Allen.

Making sure the Blue Jackets didn’t overdo it while champing at the bit was harder.

While some area teams will be lining up for their fourth game on Friday, Allen and his bunch will be playing just their second game of 2022. Thanks to a forfeit on Aug. 26 and then the pre-scheduled idle week last Friday, Aynor is a full two games behind every other program in Horry County.

“We had to maximize our time,” Allen said. “You can beat yourself up if you’re not careful.”

For Allen, the time off was shades of the COVID-19 quarantines, although, at least the Blue Jackets were allowed to practice. That part was in many ways a blessing after the team’s Week 0 loss to Wilson.

It was during that game that the coaching staff decided it needed to taper off some of the playbook expansion that happened in the spring and summer. The last two weeks, then, the Blue Jackets took sort of a get-back-to-basics approach.

The team will get to see how well the strategy works at home on Friday against Lakewood, another class 3A program with high hopes for not only a playoff berth, but decent seeding that could prompt some postseason success.

Thanks to the Kingstree forfeit, Aynor lost one of its five regular-season home games this fall. That means outside of a small number of seniors who played as freshmen, the vast majority of the current Blue Jackets will have never had a full slate of games on their own field, after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were shortened due to the pandemic.

Instead, Aynor will play at home this week and then won't return until the Oct. 14 region contest against Waccamaw.

The silver lining, as Allen put it, was that Kingstree did agree to flip its 2023 game to Aynor. It allowed the teams to negate a mid-four-figure penalty for the Blazers’ canceling the game.

That move was made after Kingstree was involved in an on-field incident toward the end of its loss to Manning on Aug. 20. The Blazers was going to be without more than half of its varsity roster for the game against Aynor.