Aynor’s 50-22 win over Georgetown Friday sets up a showdown with Loris next week for third place in the region.
Both the third and fourth place finishers begin the playoffs on the road, but a higher seed means better positioning (playing a No. 2 seed in the playoffs instead of a No. 1).
On Friday, the Blue Jackets got off to a slow start. Both teams earned penalties, and the Blue Jackets turned the ball over to Georgetown.
But the Bulldogs fumbled and Aynor’s Emmanuel Deas recovered, giving the blue Jackets a first-and-10 at the Georgetown 36.
With 4:14 left in the first quarter, Rivers Johnson ran up the middle to score the first Blue Jackets touchdown. The two-point conversion made by Riley Hucks put the Jackets up 8-0.
Deas made a 35-yard grab to score again with 1:51 left in the quarter. The two-point conversion was no good, and the Jackets stayed in the lead 14-0.
Georgetown responded with a touchdown in the last few seconds of the quarter, putting the Bulldogs on the board 14-8.
With 8:04 left in the second quarter, Wyatt Cody pushed through for another touchdown, but the two-point attempt was no good. Aynor still led 20-8.
Georgetown fumbled again and Riley Hucks recovered it to give Aynor a first-and-10 on the Aynor 40.
Aynor earned two points on a Georgetown safety, putting the Blue Jackets up 22-8 with two minutes left in the half. But two minutes proved to be enough time for Zane Gray to catch a ball from Daniel Stanley for a touchdown. Riley Hucks made the two-point conversion to put Aynor up 30-8 at halftime.
Coming out of the break, Demarco Myer ran down the field to score a touchdown with Hucks making another two-point conversion. The Jackets led 38-8 in the third quarter.
After Austin Tanyika made a one-handed interception, Johnson ran up the middle again for another score, though the PAT was no good. The Jackets led 44-8.
The Bulldogs scored with 13 seconds left in the quarter, making the score 44-14.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Wyatt Cody intercepted the ball. Hucks then pushed through the middle into the end zone. Aynor led 50-14 with 6:27 left in the game.
A late Georgetown TD completed the final score.
Aynor will host Loris next week for the Blue Jackets’ final regular season game.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
