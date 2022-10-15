Aynor rebounded from two region losses to blast Waccamaw 30-7 on the Blue Jackets' homecoming night Friday.
Waccamaw started with the ball but fumbled within two plays. Aynor recovered the ball, giving Wyatt Cody the opportunity to run it in for a touchdown on their first offensive play.
Cody completed the two-point conversion, putting Aynor up 8-0 with 11:04 left in the first half.
Waccamaw scored on a pass at the 6:47 mark and got the extra point, putting them down 8-7.
In the second quarter, Cody scored again but the two-point attempt was no good, putting the Jackets up 14-7.
Closing the first half, Riley Hucks was able to get through and score a Blue Jacket touchdown and the two-point conversion to put the Blue Jackets up 22-7 at halftime.
The Blue Jackets controlled the third quarter with a long drive and scored on the first play of the fourth. A successful two-point conversion gave them a 30-7 lead.
The win boosts Aynor's record to 4-4 and 1-2 in region play. Waccamaw drops to 3-5 and 1-2 in the region.
The Blue Jackets will travel to Georgetown next week for what's expected to be their final tuneup before a home showdown with Loris to end the regular season on Oct. 28. The Lions are ranked No. 10 in Class 3A.
