Aynor coach Jason Allen said his team hit “rock bottom” three weeks ago following a lopsided loss to Region 7-3A kingpin Dillon.
The Blue Jackets sat at 0-2 in the region and 3-4 overall, but Allen told his players there was the opportunity for a strong finish in the three region games left.
Aynor dominated Horry County rival Loris 38-14 Friday night in a battle for third-place in Region 7-3A to culminate a three-game winning streak to end the regular season for the Blue Jackets.
“We came out ready, it was a big game for us,” Allen said. “I told the guys after Dillon, you’ve got a chance to go 3-0 and get to third, maybe second seed, depending on how it works out. We were ready to play, and we’re just getting better and better and better.”
With third place in the region in hand, the Blue Jackets (6-4 overall, 3-2 region) enter the Class 3A playoffs against a yet-to-be determined opponent.
Aynor leaned on a potent – and deceptive - rushing attack, compiling 327 yards on 54 carries, to earn a fifth-straight victory over Loris, a first in the long history of the series that is now led by the Lions 49-16-2.
Fullbacks Riley Hucks and Cole Johnson broke off multiple big runs, taking direct snaps just behind the line of scrimmage and powering forward, often breaking free into the secondary.
“It’s a single wing, the 1930s. It’s old, but it’s still good. We call our fullback our full quarterback – no we don’t call him that,” Allen joked. “He’s an upback that takes a snap, and it’s pretty cool.
“It’s successful, they can run too. We’re kind of just scratching the surface, I hope it will just keep getting better.”
Hucks and Johnson combined for 14 carries for 147 yards.
True quarterbacks Daniel Stanley and Ashton Hucks combined for 113 yards on 23 carries and scored all five touchdowns for Aynor. The Blue Jackets only threw two passes, both incomplete, aside from a pair of two-point conversion completions.
Loris, missing starting quarterback Jackson Huff and starting left tackle Jeff Burross, struggled to get anything going offensively.
The Lions (2-3, 7-3) only managed 125 yards of total offense and turned the ball over on their first two possessions to help Aynor off to a quick start.
“Five plays, two turnovers, that’s the story of the first half,” Loris coach Greg Mance said. “You can’t give Aynor good field position, they’re too good a football team. They do a great job, and you put them in four-down territory right off the bat. We’ve got two freshmen on the offensive line and offensively it’s been a struggle.”
Aynor drove 62 yards in eight plays on the opening drive of the game to take a 6-0 lead on Ashton Hucks’ 3-yard run with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
After Loris’ second consecutive turnover, the Blue Jackets cashed in on Stanley’s 8-yard run for a 14-0 lead. After a Loris three-and-out, Aynor reached paydirt again, on a 12-yard run by Stanley. A pass from Stanley to Johnson for the two-point conversion gave Aynor a 22-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first half.
Loris recorded its initial first down of the game with 4:58 left in the half, and proceeded to cut the lead to 22-7 on quarterback Jackson Graham’s 20-yard pass to Jaquell Randall with :41 left.
The Lions opened the third quarter with a 49-yard touchdown drive capped by Randall’s three-yard run, to suddenly trim the Aynor lead to 22-14 with 8:46 left in the quarter.
But the Blue Jackets relentless run game took charge, responding with a 12-play, 77-yard touchdown drive to up the lead to 30-14 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
“We get it to a one-score ballgame and they broke our backs,” said Loris’ Mance. “They drove it right down our throats. Give those guys credit, man, they were the more physical team tonight, the more disciplined team and they deserved to win.”
A one-yard touchdown plunge by Ashton Hucks followed by Riley Hucks’ two-point conversion run with 5:25 left in the game gave the Blue Jackets the final 38-14 lead.
“We turned it over three times tonight,” said Mance, who will lead his team into the Class 3A playoffs as the region’s fourth-place team. “We’re not good enough to turn the ball over, we’ve got to play mistake free and take advantage of opportunities. Give Aynor credit, they didn’t turn the ball over.”
