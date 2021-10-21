LAMAR | The Aynor Blue Jackets edged the Lamar Silver Foxes 12-6 Thursday night in a non-region battle that ended in overtime.

The two teams were knotted 6-6 at the end of regulation.

The Silver Foxes got the first crack at scoring from the 10 yard line in overtime but the Blue Jackets' defense held tough, knocking them backwards and away from the end zone.

On the second down of Aynor’s overtime, running back Adam Graham scampered for seven yards and the winning touchdown.

During regulation, Aynor got on the scoreboard in the waning seconds of the first quarter when quarterback Garrison Gasque took it the end zone with a 44-yard run. The two-point conversion attempt came up short.

Gasque also played a big part in shoring up the Blue Jacket defense.

Lamar answered with a 10-yard touchdown with just under five minutes left in the first half.

Neither team could manage a score in the last two quarters, though Aynor almost drove it in, getting stopped on fourth down at the six-inch line in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jackets' game plan was simple — run the ball early and often. They attempted just four passes the entire game.

Aynor has locked up a spot in the upcoming playoffs, finishing second in the Region VII-3A.

Lamar locked up first place last week in Region II-1A. It’s the seventh straight year the Silver Foxes have finished first in their region.

Aynor won despite not having coach Jason Allen, who was suspended for the game because of his ejection last week at Loris.

The victory boosts Aynor's record to 6-1 while Lamar drops to 5-3.