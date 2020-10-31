Green Sea Floyds gave Aynor everything they had and then some Friday, but the Blue Jackets were just too much as Aynor pulled away late to seal a 67-48 win on the road.
Despite the point total and the win, Aynor head coach Jason Allen was more upset then pleased following his team’s 19-point victory.
“We just did not read our cues on defense. We just didn’t do our job,” Allen said. “It’s disappointing.”
On the opposite end of the field, Green Sea Floyds coach Joey Price had nothing but positive things to say about his team following the loss.
“They played their tails off,” Price said. “Our kids played hard.”
The Trojans started the game with some trickery, recovering an onside kick.
It took two Jaquan Dixon runs, including a 40-yard mad dash to the end zone, to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead early.
Aynor wasted no time in answering. A Noah Jones touchdown run from three yards out gave the Blue Jackets an 8-7 lead.
Jones finished the night with seven – yes, seven – total touchdowns.
“I tell people all the time that he can do that every night,” Allen said. “Noah is a special kid. He had a great night.”
Following a punt, Aynor took advantage and increased their lead with a 35-yard touchdown run by Jones, making it 16-7 Aynor with a little over three minutes to go in the first quarter.
Aynor seemed to begin to put this one away after Jones found the end zone for a third time to increase the lead to 24-7, but the Trojans bounced back with a 47-yard strike from sophomore quarterback Banks Lovett to senior Aaron Graham on the following drive.
Less than a minute into the second quarter, it was 24-13 in favor of Aynor.
Jones scored his fourth touchdown on the night from 27 yards out to make it 30-14. Green Sea Floyds responded with Graham finding Nick Clemons on a trick play to cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 10.
Jones got his fifth touchdown of the night with a little over three minutes to go in the first half, giving the Blue Jackets a 36-20 lead.
But it looked as if the Trojans had the Blue Jackets right where they wanted them despite trailing by 16. Green Sea Floyds had the opportunity to find the end zone at the end of the half to cut the lead to a one-score game; they would receive the second half kickoff.
Instead, the Trojans came up empty.
Green Sea Floyds would not go away though.
They opened the half with a good drive, capping it off with Lovett finding Austin Damron from 16 yards out to make it 36-28.
Luck seemed to be on the Trojans' side as the first pass play the Blue Jackets called all night ended in an interception.
“You see why we don’t do it,” Allen said with a laugh.
The Trojans could’ve potentially tied things up, but a few mishaps on offense forced the team to punt on a fourth and 38.
Following another Jones touchdown for Aynor, GSF was able to come within 10 points, trailing 44-34 at the end of the third quarter. That is as close as the Trojans would get as Aynor began pulling away in the fourth.
Two touchdowns in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter gave Aynor a 60-34 lead. It was the first time since Sept. 2013 that the Trojans had allowed 50 or more points in a single game.
Green Sea Floyds would not go away though.
Lovett connected with Deshaun Scott for his third touchdown pass on the night to cut the Aynor lead to 20.
Jones capped off his seven touchdown performance on the ensuing drive with a 60-yard run to give the Blue Jackets a 67-40 lead with over five minutes left in the game.
Allen credited the offensive line with creating running room for Jones Friday night.
“That’s just who we are,” Allen said. “It’s a great group that we have up front and I’m just proud of them.”
The Trojans kept on fighting. With less than two minutes to go, Lovett connected with Dixon for 42 yards on a touchdown pass to complete the final score — 115 combined points between old rivals.
It also seemed fitting that senior Jaquan Dixon scored the final touchdown on the night in what was his final game as a Trojan.
“We played our hearts out,” Dixon said. “We gave it everything we had tonight."
Dixon finished the night with 20 carries, going for 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Dixon gave much praise to his young quarterback and much of the team that stepped up in a big way throughout the season.
“Banks has stepped up tremendously and he’s got some good things coming his way,” Dixon said. “I see a lot of potential. They got work to do, but I see a lot of potential in this young team.”
The Class A playoffs will not feature the two-time defending state champions. However, Price remained positive after what has been a difficult season.
“The season is what it was,” Price said. “You got a new coach that came in late. We had less than two weeks of what I call football practice and then we had to go out and play Lake View, who is one of the top two teams in the state.”
The Trojans finished the 2020 season 3-3.
As for the Blue Jackets, they will be off next week and will await their opponent for the Class 3A playoffs.
The win puts the Blue Jackets at 6-1.
