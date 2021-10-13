Myrtle Beach and Aynor held strong in this week's statewide football polls.
The Seahawks, coming off their 47-14 win over Hartsville, remained No. 3 in Class 4A, while the Blue Jackets bumped one spot to No. 9 in Class 3A after beating Georgetown handily.
The only other two teams from Horry County appearing this week both fell into the receiving votes category. North Myrtle Beach is the fourth team out in Class 4A; Green Sea Floyds is the first team out in Class 1A.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Spring Valley
7. Sumter
8. Dorman
9. Lexington
10. (tie) Cane Bay
10. (tie) Hillcrest
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville, Chapin, Byrnes, Riverside
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (17)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. Beaufort
8. York
9. West Florence
10. Irmo
Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, North Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, Greer
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Gilbert
7. Powdersville
8. Lower Richland
9. Aynor
10. Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Chester, Hanahan, Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Christ Church
9. Phillip Simmons
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Cheraw
Class A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. (tie) Lake View
8. (tie) Dixie
10. Denmark-Olar
Others receiving votes: Green Sea Floyds, Great Falls, Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson, Wade Hampton, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Cheraw
This week’s voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp WHRI; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Lieble, Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
