ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS

Head coach: Jason Allen

Record: 30-7 in four seasons at Aynor and overall

Last year: 7-2, second place in Region VII-3A, lost in second round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 4 offense, 5 defense

Players to watch: QB/CB Daniel Stanley, FB/DL Emmanuel Deas, LB Gavin Kirby, LB Cole Johnson

Breakout candidate: RB/SS Wyatt Cody showed flashes last year of big play potential. Consider that his five offensive carries included two touchdowns and his part-time defensive snaps included 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass break-ups

Keys to success: The Aynor scheme is all about rhythm and misdirection. So the Blue Jackets will need to take advantage of three consecutive home games to open the 2022 season. After that? Aynor won’t have another home contest for five weeks.