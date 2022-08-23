Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg County School District ruled that Kingstree would not be allowed to play Aynor this week as punishment for the Blazers’ on-field altercation with players from Manning near the end of their game over the weekend.
The game, which was stopped with time left on the clock, was deemed a Manning victory.
Three days later, WCSD elected to further punish the team.
Aynor Athletics Director Josh Spivey and head coach Jason Allen both indicated that they’d prefer to pick up a new opponent in lieu of the cancellation. However, with most teams already locked into games and predetermined off weeks, that may not be very likely.
HORRY GOES O-FER IN RANKINGS
The state football polls aren’t used for anything other than talking points.
This week, the conversation will be about how no teams from Horry County were included. Following Week 0 losses by both Aynor and Myrtle Beach, the area’s two representatives in the preseason polls both dropped from the rankings. And while they’re both receiving votes, this is the first time in the current rendition of the state media poll that the entire area was shut out of the Top 10.
However, if previous years are any indication, the nine teams from Horry County will have every opportunity to jump back in sooner rather than later. The bottom few spots in each classification traditionally turn over on a consistent basis.
However, that also means Horry County programs will need to win.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Hilcrest
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. TL Hanna
9. Spartanburg
10. Spring Valley
Others receiving votes: Lexington, Mauldin, Summerville, River Bluff, Clover, Nation Ford, West Ashley
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. AC Fora
4. West Florence
5. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Greenville
8. Westside
9. Greenwood
10. (tie) Irmo
10. (tie) Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, York, Indian Land, James Island, Riverside
Class 3A
1. Daniel (16)
2. Camden (3)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Beaufort
7. Gilbert
8. Woodruff
9. Seneca
10. Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Philip Simmons, Hanahan, Union County, Wren, Chester, Aynor, Blue Ridge, Swansea, Chapman, Palmetto, Crestwood, Emerald
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (6)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (10)
3. (tie) Saluda
3. (tie) Gray Collegiate (3)
3. (tie) Cheraw
6. Barnwell
7. Fairfield Central
8. Silver Bluff
9. Marion
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Newberry, Andrew Jackson, Buford, Woodland, Kingstree, Pelion, Mid-Carolina, Chesterfield, Crescent, Timberland, Bishop England
Class A
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)
3. Lamar
4. Christ Church
5. Whale Branch
6. Baptist Hill
7. Johnsonville
8. St. Joseph's
9. Lake View
10. Calhoun County
Others receiving votes: Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Wagener-Salley, Latta
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times and Democrat), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington County Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Justin Jarrett (LowCo Sports), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
