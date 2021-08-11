ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS

Head coach: Jason Allen Record: 23-5 in three seasons at Aynor and overall Last year: 5-2, 2nd place in Region VII-3A, first round of state playoffs

Returning starters: Eight offense, eight defense Players to watch: RB/LB Ahmad Gerald, QB/DB Garrison Gasque, OT Jackson Glasgow, LB Caden Graham, TE/DE Dawson Johnson

Breakout candidate: Running back Adam Graham may not be the featured back, but anyone who has watched Aynor the last few years knows it’s never about just one guy. Graham is going to have his chances.

Keys to success: There’s no better selling point for Aynor as a team than getting its offensive standouts to protect the ball and chew up clock. If the Blue Jackets do that, all those two-way players will find relief is a lack of quick possession changes.