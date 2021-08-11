This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
For four seasons now, Jason Allen has intimated that his Aynor football team would pass the ball more.
For the first three, the Blue Jackets’ skill sets did the talking for him. The run-heavy team has definitely come to grips with reality.
“I told people when I first got the job, if everyone will believe it and accept it as who we are, stop looking at games on Saturday and Sunday — that’s not who we are,” said Allen, now in his fourth season as the school’s head coach after a lengthy stint as an assistant. “We’re not a wing-T. We’re not spread. We’re not triple option.
“You walk into our gym and we have 13 wrestling state champions and one track state champion. That’s who we are. That’s why we run this offense.”
Based upon a single-wing system and utilizing a shotgun formation, what’s become known as Hammer (even though Allen isn’t crazy about nicknames) has been highly effective. In just seven contests last fall, Aynor ran for 2,649 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns — an average of 378 yards and five scores per game.
Those averages were actually better than the team’s 2019 season that included a perfect regular season and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs. Simply, not only does Hammer work, it appears to be getting even more effective.
“Not many people can run the ball like that,” running back Ahmad Gerald said. “But we’ve got a good line up front, so we can do anything.”
Gerald’s hat tip to the line is also why the Blue Jackets have continued to progress despite losing their best ball carrier after each of the last two seasons. The Aynor trench — one that includes plenty of tight end help — paved the way for the likes of Andrew Brown and then Noah Jones and now Garrison Gasque behind center, in addition to a slew of tailbacks.
Back in tow will be Gerald (564 yards, nine touchdowns last year) and Adam Graham, expected to see an increase in his 13 carries, as well as fullback Chris Kirby (122 yards, three touchdowns).
The Blue Jackets also return four of their key blockers.
Translation: the Aynor offense may be able to continue to churn out victories by maximizing what the offense can do — not only for itself, but the other side of the ball, as well.
Add it all up, and there’s a recipe for success that Allen can’t pass on.
“We keep them off the field; it doesn’t matter how good the other offense is if they’re not on the field,” Allen said. “That’s just what we do. It’s Aynor football. It’s our brand.”
