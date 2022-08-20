The Aynor Blue Jackets played two games in one Friday night. The first half they were held scoreless. The second half, they outplayed the visiting Wilson Tigers, falling just short in overtime 27-26.
The Blue Jackets trailed the Tigers 13-0 at the half. The Aynor coaches challenged their players to keep their heads up and take the fight to the Tigers in the second half. And fight they did, outscoring the Tigers 26-14 the last two periods.
Except for a couple of plays, Aynor stuck to its usual ground game for much of the contest with most of the rushing attack coming from Daniel Stanley, Wyatt Cody and Emmanuel Deas.
With a mix of runs and passing, Wilson got on the scoreboard a little over three minutes into the game. The Blue Jacket defense tightened up and kept the Tigers out of the end zone again until there were two minutes left in the game.
The Blue Jackets looked like they were in scoring position shortly into the second period with a rare long pass to the Tigers' 5, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty.
In the locker room, the coaches challenged the team to come back with a vengeance if they wanted to win their season opener.
Following a fumble recovery by Jeremiah Durham, the Blue Jackets pushed the ball over for their first score on a 10-yard scramble by Cody. The two-point conversion was good, bringing the score to 13-8 halfway through the third.
Wilson took to the air and scored again three minutes later, pushing the score to 20-8.
The Blue Jacket offensive line began to push the larger Tiger defensive line off the ball, opening holes for the backs and giving Stanley enough time to drop a long pass to Cole Johnson. A few plays later, Cody took it into the end zone again from the 5. The point after attempt was no good, ending the third quarter with Wilson up 20-14.
The Aynor defense stopped the Tigers on the ground and in the air for most of the fourth quarter. Following a pass completion and a roughing the passer penalty, the Blue Jackets set up shop on the Tigers 3 yard line. Deas pushed it across for the TD, tying the score at 20-20, which is how the game ended in regulation.
In high school play, each team gets the ball at the 10 yard line with four downs to try to score.
Wilson made short work of their chance, running it in on the first play of overtime. The point after kick was good, making the score 27-20.
Aynor scored on a third and seven and opted to go for the two-point conversion. But the play was slow coming in from the sideline and the Blue Jackets were hit with a delay of game penalty, pushing them back from the 3 yard line to the 8 yard line. A running play was snuffed out by the Tiger defense, ending the game at 27-26.
Aynor head coach Jason Allen said it was tough getting so close to a win but falling short.
“That was a 4A team out there and our guys gave them all they could handle, especially in the second half,” Allen said. “I was very proud of how they responded to the challenge the second half and outscored them.”
He said the delay of game penalty in overtime was on the coaches.
“We were so focused on getting the right play in that we didn’t pay enough attention to the clock,” he said.
Allen said he saw a lot of positives in Friday night’s game to build on.
The Blue Jackets host Kingstree next Friday.
