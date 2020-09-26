SUMTER – It took almost the entire football game between Lakewood and Aynor high schools for anyone to score a touchdown. Then when one was scored, a second followed on the next play.
The Blue Jackets (1-0) scored with three minutes left to play for the game’s first points. LHS then scored on its first play. The difference though was Aynor added the two-point conversion and the Gators (0-1) didn’t for an 8-6 Blue Jacket victory at J. Frank Baker Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
The Jackets moved the ball at will on their first two possessions of the second half in their version of the Hammer offense. They lost fumbles inside the Lakewood 20-yard line both times. The third time was a charm, but AHS had some self-inflicted struggles.
The Jackets started at the Gator 47 and needed 12 plays to score because they had four penalties for 30 yards in the drive.
Aynor converted on two fourth downs. It got its touchdown on a two-yard run by quarterback Noah Jones with three minutes remaining. He then ran for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
With LHS having just picked up three first downs, the lead appeared to be more than safe. However, wide receiver Brandon Cisse made a great catch on a slant pass from quarterback Ben Hill and went 55 yards for the touchdown to make it 8-6 with 2:46 left. On the two-point conversion, Hill completed a pass to wide receiver Zayveon Wells, but he was tackled short of the end zone.
Aynor was able to run out the clock to preserve the win.
The Jackets rushed for 283 yards on 54 carries. The AHS defense limited Lakewood to 16 rushing yards and 87 passing yards for 103 yards of total offense.
The contest started eight minutes late because of a weather delay. The game was stopped at the 1:19 mark of the first quarter because of a lightning delay. It was delayed for 1 hour, 28 minutes.
The Aynor-Lakewood matchup was put together at the last minute. The Gators were scheduled to open on the road with Region VI-3A foe Camden. However, the game was postponed because Camden had issues with coronavirus.
The Blue Jackets, who had an undefeated regular season last year before finishing 10-1, received the opening kickoff. The teams traded 3-downs-and-out series and punts on their first series. However, Aynor was on the move on its second possession.
The Jackets started at their 23-yard line with 7:39 left in the first quarter. They moved to the LHS 29 and faced fourth down and three yards to go. Aynor went for it, but quarterback Noah Jones was dropped for a two-yard loss. The game went into the delay after that play.
Lakewood had only one first down in the first half. That came when quarterback Ben Hill completed a 24-yard pass to wide receiver Zayveon Wells.
Aynor will be on the road at Dillon next week.
