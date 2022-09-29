MANNING | Coming off a tough loss to Conway and a short week of preparation, Aynor dropped its region opener to Manning 26-16 Wednesday.
Manning struck first and led Aynor 8-0 after the first quarter.
But the Blue Jackets responded early in the second with a touchdown from Gavin Kirby and a two-point conversion by Ashton Hucks, knotting the game at 8.
With 7:58 left in the half, the Monarchs broke the tie with a 60-yard TD pass. The two-point was no good, leaving the Manning lead at 14-8.
That's where the score would remain at halftime.
Aynor took the lead late in the third quarter when Kirby got by the Monarch defense for a touchdown. Cole Johnson's two-point conversion gave Aynor a 16-14 advantage.
But Manning did not wait long to respond and reclaimed the lead with a touchdown at the 11:25 mark in the fourth quarter, making the score 20-16.
Manning extended its lead to 26-16 with 5:28 left in the contest. After an interception by Manning, the game was essentially over.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Blue Jackets (3-3, 0-1 region), who will head to region powerhouse Dillon next week. The Wildcats defeated Loris 41-14 Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.