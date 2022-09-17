Aynor’s offense again took center stage.
The Blue Jackets routed Philip Simmons 52-31 Friday to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Coming off of a win over Lakewood, the Blue Jackets did not waste any time lighting up the scoreboard. Within the first four minutes of the opening quarter, Wyatt Cody ran it in and Daniel Stanley added the two-point conversion, giving Blue Jackets an 8-0 lead.
The Iron Horses kicked a field goal, then scored a touchdown and ended the first quarter leading the Blue Jackets 10-8.
Rivers Johnson did not let the Iron Horses have the lead for long, scoring a touchdown with 6:27 left in the second quarter. Emmanuel Deas punched in the two-point conversion to put the Jackets back in the lead 16-10. Kayden Holden boosted the lead with a 31-yard TD reception from Stanley, putting the Jackets up 22-10 to end the first half.
Early in the third, Johnson made a spin move to break away for a touchdown. He also added the two-point conversion to make the score 30-10.
But Philip Simmons added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to make the score 30-24.
Early in the fourth, Stanley extended the Aynor lead with a touchdown, putting the Blue Jackets ahead 38-24. The Iron Horse offense fought back and scored again bringing the score to 38-31.
Dock Hilburn then took the ball up the middle to bring the Blue Jackets' lead to 44-31 with 6:20 left in the game.
After an interception by Stanely on the 50, Riley Hucks scored from 8 yards out and Demarco Myers ran in the two-point conversion for the final margin.
Aynor will face Conway on the road next week.
