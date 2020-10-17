top story
Aynor runs past Georgetown for 51-6 win
- By Tom O'Dare tom.odare@myhorrynews.com
With the soggy field Friday night, Aynor coach Jason Allen wanted his Blue Jackets to establish a strong running game against the home team Georgetown Bulldogs.
And that they did — all night.
Keeping the ball on the ground, the Blue Jackets took the opening drive 64 yards for an early 8-0 lead. Except for a few late game passes, Aynor ran the ball through and around the Bulldogs the entire game on the way to a 51-6 region victory.
The win sets up a big showdown next week against Loris.
The Blue Jacket offensive line proved too much for the Bulldog defense most of the night, opening holes in the middle or securing lanes around the end for big gains. Their defensive counterparts stifled the Georgetown offense most of the night, giving up only one score late in the contest. The Blue Jacket defense came up with a couple of turnovers that the offense parlayed into points.
The Bulldogs had a couple chances in the first quarter to make things interesting, but two long potential touchdown passes fell through the hands of the receivers.
Aynor finished the first half with a 20-0 lead and stretched that to a 44-0 margin at the end of the third quarter. The Bulldog offense found a little bit of life midway through the fourth quarter with a 49-yard completion to the Aynor 1 yard line, scoring a couple of plays later.
The Blue Jackets finished their scoring with just over a minute left, bringing their total to 51 and improving to a 3-1 record.
Allen was pleased with the win and called it a "total team effort." He said everyone got a chance to get their jerseys dirty.
"We wanted to get our ground game going early," he said. "We don't have one star back, so we were able to use a number of players to make it work."
He added that he was proud of the defense that kept the Bulldogs in check most of the evening.
"They read their keys all night and that made the difference," Allen said. "We wanted that shutout, but we'll take that effort every time."
With the COVID-19-shortened season, only the top two teams in the region are guaranteed to make the playoffs. That means next week's battle with Loris looms large for the Blue Jackets.
"We win, we make it to the playoffs," Allen said. "That would put us and Dillon going forward. Our guys know how important this is and it should be a really great game."
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
