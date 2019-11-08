Aynor improved to 10-0 on the season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 43-13 win over Georgetown at home Friday night.
Despite star quarterback Andrew Brown sitting out Friday’s contest with a knee injury, the Blue Jackets' “next man up” mentality worked just fine.
“We have a great set of backs that can do the job,” Aynor coach Jason Allen said. “We showed that last week against a great Lake City team and we showed that again tonight.”
The Blue Jackets started off with a long drive to open the game, capped off with a touchdown from Drew Shelley – one of three for him on the night.
After Georgetown couldn’t get anything going on offense, the Blue Jackets responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive, making it 13-0 with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter.
Aynor continued its dominance in the second quarter with another Shelley touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 21-0 Aynor with 10:19 left in the half.
Both Aynor and Georgetown would trade possessions throughout a majority of the second quarter before Georgetown found the end zone to cut the lead to 14 with 2:30 to go in the half. However, Aynor would march down the field and Fred Pollard would get into the end zone to make things 29-7 in Aynor’s favor going into the halftime break.
Georgetown would not go away, though.
After two freak tip-drill plays, the Blue Jackets found themselves up by 16 and turning the ball back over to the Bulldogs with plenty of time left in the third quarter. However, Georgetown would have the ball in the red zone twice and still turn the ball over on downs both times.
“We didn’t have some calls go our way for a while there and it does get tough sometimes,” Allen said. “I told our kids to keep fighting through adversity and eventually our style of play would wear on them.”
That it did. Following the second turnover on downs forced by the Blue Jackets' defense, the Aynor offense would waste no time finding the end zone thanks to a 62-yard run by Pollard. The long dash increased the Blue Jacket lead to 36-13 with 3:25 left in the third.
The Aynor defense stood tall again and the offense was able to keep the ball for the rest of the third quarter. Shelley then found the end zone for the third time to give the Blue Jackets a 43-13 lead with 8:28 left in the game.
The Blue Jackets now have the opportunity to play another playoff game at home next Friday against May River, who defeated Swansea 59-20 Friday night.
The Sharks have scored 30 or more points in each of their eight wins this season. Aynor has only allowed 30 or more points twice this year.
Kickoff between Aynor and May River will happen at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face the winner of the Strom Thurmond-Cheraw matchup.
