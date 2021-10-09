The Aynor Blue Jackets took control early in the first half and never looked back in their 51-14 win over Georgetown Friday night.

“Last week, we came out of the gate kind of like this and just kind of didn’t finish the deal,” head coach Jason Allen said. “I thought tonight we played four quarters of football.”

Senior Daniel Stanley broke away for a 40-yard touchdown run to get things going for the Blue Jackets, making it 8-0 within the first three minutes of the game.

After the two teams traded punts, Ahmad Gerald found the end zone to make it 16-0 at the end of the first quarter. Gerald would punch in his second touchdown midway through the second quarter to put Aynor up 23-0.

Allen applauded his offensive line Friday night and the opportunities they gave the run game.

“I love our backs and I don’t want to take anything away from them, but I believe my old butt could’ve ran through some of those holes,” Allen said. “Our o-line is so amazing. I’m so proud of them.”

The final minute of the first half garnered the most excitement with three touchdowns in a span of 38 seconds.

Cade Lewis scored from a yard out to make it 31-0 before Stanley picked off the Georgetown quarterback and took it to the house to give Aynor a 38-0 lead.

“He’s a cheat code around here with the speed he’s got,” Allen said, regarding Stanley.

The ensuing kickoff was taken back for a touchdown and Georgetown got on the board with less than 10 seconds to go in the first half.

“It’s on me for kicking it deep,” Allen said. “That’s on me. That’s why we don’t do that here and I won’t do it again.”

Lewis tallied his second touchdown on the night before R.J. Quick found the end zone to make it 51-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Georgetown would find the end zone with two minutes to go in the game and Aynor would run out the clock to secure the win.

The Blue Jackets now look to next week in a pivotal region matchup with Loris, a team that has won three straights games after starting the season 0-4.