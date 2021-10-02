Big plays by both teams — some of them nullified by costly penalties — marked the Aynor Blue Jackets' 54-34 win Friday night over the Waccamaw Warriors at the Warriors home stadium.
The victory brought Aynor’s record to 3-1 (1-1 region), with a game set for Georgetown next week. Waccamaw fell to 1-4 (1-2 region).
Despite his team coming away with a 20-point victory, Aynor head coach Jason Allen said they have much to work on.
“It was sloppy. I’m disappointed. Not to our standards,” Allen said immediately after huddling with his players at the end of a game that at times seemed like a heavyweight slugfest but at others had its rhythm broken, hampered by penalties.
“It doesn’t matter about the scoreboard,” Allen responded when reminded that his charges had come away with a 20-point win. “We play to a standard. … This is not what we’re supposed to do here.”
Allen said his team needed to show more maturity.
“They just have to grow up, man," he said. "There’s just a lot of growth that has to happen … a lot of leadership.”
Likewise, Waccamaw head coach Amondre Johnson pointed to his team’s costly penalties.
Late in the second quarter, for example, Waccamaw running back Jay Simmons had returned a kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown, only to have the score canceled by an illegal block in the back penalty.
Waccamaw’s 165-pound wide receiver William Cooper had also run for a 23-yard gain followed by another good gain, thanks to a completed pass to wide receiver J. J. Stepp, but that too was called back due to a penalty.
“We’re making too many mistakes right now,” Johnson said at halftime. “We’re not doing a good job of helping ourselves out. We've got to refocus. We've got to do our job. We’re looking like a first day team out here.”
Johnson repeatedly used the words “focus” and “refocus” in describing what his team had to improve upon.
In the opening quarter, Aynor drew first blood, thanks to substantial yardage-eating runs by Blue Jacket backs Gavin Kirby and Ahmad Gerald, who advanced the ball to the Waccamaw 5 yard line. From there, Gerald, a 240-pound running back, ran it in for a touchdown. The point after was good, making the score, with 7:58 left in the first quarter, Aynor 7 Waccamaw 0.
An onside kick by Aynor was recovered by Waccamaw on their 43 yard line.
Waccamaw quarterback Jaret Yonker, a pivotal player in many scoring plays for his team throughout the game, scampered around the left side for gain of 8 yards. But two players later, the ball was fumbled on the Waccamaw center/quarterback exchange, and Aynor recovered.
Aynor quickly added to its lead. A 15-yard run by Gerald resulted in a touchdown for the Blue Jackets with 1:12 left in the first quarter, bringing the score to Aynor 21, Waccamaw 0.
The Warriors finally answered with a 57-yard perfectly thrown touchdown pass from Yonker to tight end Antonio Robinson with 10:30 left in the second quarter. The point after was good, making the score Aynor 21 Waccamaw, 7.
About two minutes later, Aynor answered with a 54-yard touchdown run from quarterback Daniel Stanley. The point after was no good, making the score 27-7.
Other scores late in the first half included a short touchdown scamper by Warriors back Tre Blye, and a short run for a touchdown by the Blue Jackets’ Tyjai Moultrie.
The score at the half was Aynor 35-14.
With 9:32 left in the third quarter, Waccamaw's Yonker ran around the left side for a touchdown, and the score tightened to 35-21.
About two minutes later, running back Adam Graham peeled off a 54-yard touchdown run around the left side of the line. The try for two points was no good, bringing the score to Aynor 41 Waccamaw 21.
With time about to expire in the third quarter, Stepp of the Warriors caught a 54-yard pass from Yonkers for a touchdown. The score at the end of three quarters was Aynor 41 Waccamaw 28.
The other touchdowns, in the last quarter, came from Aynor’s Cade Lewis (2-yard touchdown run) and Waccamaw’s William Cooper (diving touchdown catch as the game ended).
Aynor faces a big test in two weeks when the Blue Jackets square off against Loris. The winner of that game can lock up second place in the region and secure a home playoff game.
