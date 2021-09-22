And then there were two.
Following North Myrtle Beach's loss to Hartsville last week, the Chiefs were dropped from the Class 4A rankings in the South Carolina Prep Football Media poll. It leaves Myrtle Beach, which moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 4A, and Aynor, which also moved up a spot in Class 3A.
The Blue Jackets are now No. 6 in the division ahead of Friday's showdown with No. 2 Dillon. The winner of that game is the heavy favorite to win Region VII-3A.
North Myrtle Beach, which was No. 6 last week in Class 4A, moved into the receiving votes category. No other Horry County team was in this week's polls.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Riverside
9. Woodmont
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: Sumter, Mauldin, Goose Creek, Lexington, Ashley Ridge, Spring Valley, Spartanburg
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (12)
2. Myrtle Beach (1)
3. South Pointe (1)
4. Greenville
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Beaufort
10. Indian Land
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, York, Hartsville, Irmo, Lancaster
Class 3A
1. Daniel (14)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Aynor
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Gilbert
9. Powdersville
10. Lower Richland
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Seneca, Keenan, Chester
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Marion
4. Silver Bluff
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Andrews
9. Wade Hampton
10. Phillip Simmons
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Christ Church, St. Joe’s, Landrum, Woodland, Newberry
Class A
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. Lewisville
9. (tie) Great Falls
9. (tie) Baptist Hill
9. (tie) Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville
This week’s voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA.
