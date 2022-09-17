Daniel Deneen's aim was good on a field goal attempt at the end of the first half, but he kicked it just after the quarter expired so the Sharks had to settle for a 10-7 lead.
Had it been a second earlier, St. James would have entered the third quarter with considerable momentum, but instead Ashley Ridge (3-1) got the break it needed going into the break and went on to a 26-10 victory.
St. James (3-2) drove 67 yards on their third possession at Ashley Ridge to score on a 2-yard touchdown run by receiver Jasaan Faulkner. The Sharks then took a 7-0 lead with Deneen’s extra-point kick.
The Swamp Foxes answered with an 80-yard drive to score on a 10-yard TD run by Christian Garland with 10:28 remaining in the second quarter. The Sharks began their ensuing drive on their own 15 and marched to the Swamp Foxes’ 15 and took a 10-7 lead off a 32-yard field goal by Deneen. St. James made a defensive stop and then chewed up more than four minutes of clock before deciding to go for another field goal. The Sharks just ran out of time before Deneen’s foot connected with the ball and sent it through the uprights.
"Halftime adjustments paid off for us tonight," Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “All week we told our guys they are a very disciplined football team. We think we are faster and stronger, but if they are more disciplined than we are and we keep shooting ourselves in the foot like we did tonight that would put us behind the sticks and them in position to make plays, which they did in the first half.”
However, the Swamp Foxes scored quickly in the third quarter with a 43-yard TD pass from Xavier-Proctor Floyd to Matthew Phillips. St. James had a second-and-four on their second possession of the quarter, but a sack and pass breakup forced a 29-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked.
Chris Simmons' 43-yard touchdown run up the middle halfway through the final period put Ashley Ridge up for good but he added a 47-yard TD scamper with just under 4 minutes remaining for good measure.
The Sharks will host Stratford next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.