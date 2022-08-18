Cameron Alston’s mom went to Carolina Forest. His dad’s side of the family was all tied to the beach.
But for the Conway senior two-way standout, hometown pride is a driving force for 2022.
“That’s the biggest thing for me,” Alston said. “Obviously I love the game. But for me, it means everything for Conway. That’s my biggest mission, to keep Conway growing.”
Born and raised in Tiger Town, Alston will have one more opportunity to put on for his school this fall. He’ll start at safety, where he’s already proved to be one of the more dynamic defenders in Region VI-5A. And he’ll have every opportunity to put his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame on display at receiver.
He’s had plenty of highlights at both already.
During his junior season, Alston hauled in 12 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns while mostly lining up opposite of all-state selection Carlton Terry II. Alston had three receptions of 30 yards or more, including an 80-yarder against St. James in the middle of the season.
Defensively, he found an even higher gear.
The hard-hitting safety version of Alston put up 28.5 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in seven games.
“Cam can play multiple positions,” head coach Carlton Terry said.
“We can line him up against a team’s best receiver. We really like him at outside linebacker. But especially for teams who run, you can run away from him and go to the other side of the field. Even throwing the ball, they can throw to the opposite side. When he’s in the middle, it’s harder for them to [avoid] him.”
The solution is to let him play centerfield.
Not simply because of his athletic gifts.
As his coach put it, Alston’s football IQ is off the charts.
Excellent academics translated right into an excellent understanding of not only the playbook, but of the reads at the snap.
Alston uses that all to ensure he’s in the right place at the right time.
“The toughest thing is me trying not to overcompensate and do too much so I can help the team,” he said. “The defensive stuff helps my tasks offensively, and vice versa.”
Alston’s dream scenario is to contend for a region championship and to push Sumter and Carolina Forest, the two teams who’ve held that spot the last several years.
As far as Terry goes, Alston will have a huge say in that.
“When you look at him when he steps off the bus, you can tell he’s one of the guys you have to game plan for,” Terry said. “I don’t think he’s finished growing, and his capacity to learn will do many things for our football team.”
