Dillon (1-0, 0-0) at Aynor (2-0, 0-0)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WWMB-CW21
Last meeting | Dillon 40, Aynor 34
About the game | Aynor is built for chewing up yards and clock with the ground game, and it will be crucial that the Blue Jackets do exactly that against a Dillon team with its eyes all over a run to Columbia later this season. How exactly does Aynor accomplish that? Jason Allen already has the blueprint. In the 2019 upset over the Wildcats, the coach went super heavy with its best player. At the time, that was quarterback Andrew Brown, who was given 39 carries. It’s unlikely that current quarterback Garrison Gasque gets that many, especially since he’ll be playing defense too, and tailback Ahmad Gerald has been highly efficient. But get ready for Allen to trust in his two seniors — players who have averaged better than seven yards per carry this year and, maybe just as important, haven’t lost a fumble this year.
West Columbus (2-1) at Green Sea Floyds (1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 51, West Columbus 9 (2019)
About the game | Joey Price has proved in just two games that he’s got no problem riding the hot hand. Against Blacksburg back on Aug. 27, he gave tailback Dan Johnson the most carries, and Johnson piled up 129 yards and a touchdown. Then, last week against South Columbus, Price pivoted to 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior Colby Thorndyke. Thorndyke carried the Trojans, rushing for both of the team’s scores and 136 yards in a 14-13 win. Green Sea Floyds has used that type of multi-faceted approach to plenty of success the last few years, even before Price’s arrival. So even when the scheme isn’t changing, having different players taking the brunt of the rushing load could pay dividends come region play.
Waccamaw (1-2, 1-0) at Loris (0-4, 0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | Loris 12, Waccamaw 7
About the game | Loris is incrementally getting better on offense. That’s a good sign. The better sign is that the Lions may finally have a reprieve from the swarming defenses that have been laid before them during the first four games of the season. Outside of a region contest against Aynor in mid-October, Loris likely won’t face another stout unit on that side of the ball in a meaningful game over the course of the remainder of the regular season. Waccamaw is giving up better than 30 points a game. Still, the pressure if on for the Lions to get into the end zone more than once or twice and make sure they can get through this game with a W. That will likely mean Jaquan Tisdale carries en masse and more than a few quick passes to Randall Bellamy and Omarion Bland, hoping they can break a tackle or two for some much-needed big plays.
North Myrtle Beach (2-1, 0-1) at South Florence (3-1, 0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 35, South Florence 7
About the game | A week after getting gouged by Hartsville’s two-headed rushing attack, North Myrtle Beach will have to prove it can move on — and while not at full strength. Three defensive starters will be out this week with injuries, including defensive back Avery Duncan, who is done for the season after suffering a shoulder injury. None of that is good timing heading into a game against a South Florence team that is lighting up scoreboards behind junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers and senior tailback Tyae McWhite. It’s a bit more of a traditional scheme than what Hartsville ran last week, but production is production. The Chiefs will be forced to be more aggressive on offense and take advantage of opportunities better than they did a week ago. Otherwise, they may drop to 0-2 in region play right off the bat.
Fort Dorchester (3-0) at Myrtle Beach (2-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | If you’re a fan of quarterbacks and receivers, look no further than what will be one of the higher-profile non-region games in the entire state. Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger got Jon Simmons and Jake Doty into the action last week, complementing Clemson commit Adam Randall. And down at Fort Dorchester, fans have already seen junior standout Zolten Osbourne work the passing game with Davion Joyner, Marion Mitchell, Demetris McKelvey and Trey Ryan. The Patriots have a huge offensive line that doesn’t give up much pressure, allowing those skill players time to let the plays develop. It’s part of the reason Fort Dorchester is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.
Whiteville, N.C. (3-0) at Socastee (0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Socastee has a whole bunch of roses to hand out in pregame for senior night, and if the Braves want to make sure the rest of the evening is as nostalgic, it would be wise to know exactly where Whiteville tailback Shaheem Shipman is at all times. The 6-foot, 200-pound senior is among the biggest names in North Carolina small-class football this year. He’s averaging better than 130 yards per game, and that’s with him not playing much in the second half of what has been three blowout victories. Socastee clearly doesn’t need to win this game — it’s a non-region contest that won’t affect its playoff hopes. However, reining in a big tailback will be good practice for the region games to follow in the next four weeks.
Sumter (3-1) at St. James (2-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | Sumter 50, St. James 7 (2020)
About the game | There is a really good reason that Sumter is favored to win Region VI-5A. Those important games won’t start for another week, so St. James can consider this a dry run. Just the same, the Gamecocks have rushed for 1,165 yards in four games, with four different players chipping in at least 187 yards so far. What’s more, the team’s 18 rushing touchdowns have been a driving force for Sumter’s bulldog style of play. Coach Mark Barnes’ offense wears down opposing defensive lines and linebackers, rarely has ball carriers touched behind the line of scrimmage and breaks down some well-laid intentions with force.
Conway (0-1) at Carolina Forest (2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 42, Conway 0 (2020)
About the game | That thud you heard from Sumter two weeks ago wasn’t just Carolina Forest’s 36-7 non-region loss against a soon-to-be region rival. It was the fact that the Panthers had one of their worst rushing performances in at least three years. Without starting tailback Khalil Johnson, Carolina Forest was held to under 100 yards on the ground for one of the only times since coach Marc Morris took over prior to the 2014 season. Take that into account, because you better believe the Panthers will try to get that part of their offense back on track. Expect a heavy dose of Johnson, Luke Janack and Scott Saylor trying to pound it up the middle against a Conway defense that is still putting all the pieces together.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks can make a huge statement this week against Fort D
2. Aynor - And the Blue Jackets can, too, against Dillon
3. North Myrtle Beach - Chiefs took one on the chin, but need to counterpunch quick
4. Carolina Forest - Panthers haven’t strung together back-to-back wins yet
5. St. James - Sharks get their dry run vs. Sumter this week
RUSHING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Elijah Vereen
NMB
445
42
10.6
10
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
359
60
6.0
2
Khalil Johnson
CF
264
43
6.1
3
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
233
31
7.5
5
Luke Janack
CF
208
29
7.2
3
Dan Johnson
GSF
200
17
11.8
1
Colby Thorndyke
GSF
188
20
9.4
2
Daniel Shirley
AYN
180
23
12.9
1
Malachi Washington
MB
140
19
7.4
2
Bryson Johnson
CF
128
21
6.1
1
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
653
51-75-2
5
Ryan Burger
MB
531
31-41-1
8
Cam Freeman
NMB
363
19-49-2
1
Joey McMenamin
STJ
213
22-42-3
2
Jackson Graham
LOR
167
27-50-1
0
RECEIVING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Adam Randall
MB
255
11
23.2
4
T’Mars McCallum
CF
216
11
19.6
2
Anthony Aponte
CF
195
18
10.8
2
KJ Stanley
NMB
188
10
18.8
1
Nathan Schuessler
CF
100
8
12.5
0
Chandler McCall
NMB
91
4
22.8
0
Cam Tibbits
STJ
87
8
10.9
0
Antonio Brown
MB
82
5
16.4
1
Omarion Bland
LOR
79
8
19.8
0
Jake Doty
MB
73
5
14.6
2
