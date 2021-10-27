Even during Adam Randall’s injury-riddled sophomore season, Mickey Wilson could see the trajectory his young receiver might take.

As a junior, when Randall dealt with a nagging ankle sprain suffered while helping on defense, Wilson was still watching with a hopeful eye. This fall, with Randall playing at full capacity, he’s developed into a game changer that nobody could miss.

The Seahawk senior was named as one of five finalists for South Carolina Mr. Football on Wednesday.

“With him completely healthy, it’s neat to see,” Wilson said. “The last two years kind of got stolen from us, just because he missed some time. At the end of last year, he was hobbled — he was probably 50-60%. He had never been completely healthy throughout the season like he has last year. I think that’s a big part of seeing what we’re seeing now.”

Randall and the other four finalists — Gray Collegiate’s Kazarius Adams, Northwestern’s Will Mattison, Daniel’s Trent Pearman and Hilton Head Island’s Jaylen Sneed — will participate in a halftime ceremony during the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Dec. 11, when the Mr. Football winner will be announced. All five were previously selected to play in the game.

For Randall, it will be not only one more shot for him to play at his home stadium, it will be an opportunity for him to potentially follow in the footsteps of a former teammate.

Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty won the award in 2019. Additionally, J.D. Melton was a winner in 2004. In between, Everett Golson was a finalist in 2010.

“For me, having Luke and going back to J.D. Melton, Mr. Football has to have certain qualities,” Wilson said. “You have to be a great football player. But most importantly, you have to be an outstanding young man and do things in the community and be a great worker. Adam checks all those boxes.”

On the field, Randall’s senior season has included 780 yards and eight touchdowns receiving and another 260 and five scores on the ground out of the team’s Rhino package. Last week against South Florence, he also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass on trick play.