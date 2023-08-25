Carolina Forest put a scare into the No. 1 team in the state Friday night – on more than one occasion in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers erased a 12-point deficit to hold a fourth-quarter lead over Summerville, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, following a pair of spectacular touchdown runs by senior quarterback Ethan Hamilton and senior running back Kalil Johnson.

Even after giving up a pair of long touchdown passes to fall behind by 13 points later in the fourth, the Panthers mounted another comeback, but they were unable to complete it and fell 33-26 to the Green Wave at Panthers Stadium.

“I feel good about our team. Our kids played hard and competed their butt off tonight,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “Summerville’s got a great team, there’s no doubt about it and we know that. We had a couple chances and could have gotten another one on the board.”

After Carolina Forest fell behind 33-20 midway through the fourth on a pair of nice catches on deep balls by Summerville senior receiver Yannick Smith, Hamilton scrambled 10 yards for a touchdown with 3:44 to play to pull the Panthers within a touchdown.

Senior defensive back Ronnie Walker recovered the ensuing onside kick to give the Panthers a chance to tie or win.

A trick play almost presented Morris with a decision to kick for the tie or go for two points for the win. Hamilton threw a lateral pass to junior receiver Hayden Soles, who then threw deep for open senior receiver Finnian Mahood, who had sprinted behind the defense.

But the ball was underthrown and allowed defenders to recover and bat the ball out of Mahood’s hands at about the 15-yard line.

“It’s something we worked on this week and thought we had a chance at it, and fortunately at the right moment in time we had a chance to get it but we missed it,” Morris said.