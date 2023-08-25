Carolina Forest put a scare into the No. 1 team in the state Friday night – on more than one occasion in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers erased a 12-point deficit to hold a fourth-quarter lead over Summerville, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, following a pair of spectacular touchdown runs by senior quarterback Ethan Hamilton and senior running back Kalil Johnson.
Even after giving up a pair of long touchdown passes to fall behind by 13 points later in the fourth, the Panthers mounted another comeback, but they were unable to complete it and fell 33-26 to the Green Wave at Panthers Stadium.
“I feel good about our team. Our kids played hard and competed their butt off tonight,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “Summerville’s got a great team, there’s no doubt about it and we know that. We had a couple chances and could have gotten another one on the board.”
After Carolina Forest fell behind 33-20 midway through the fourth on a pair of nice catches on deep balls by Summerville senior receiver Yannick Smith, Hamilton scrambled 10 yards for a touchdown with 3:44 to play to pull the Panthers within a touchdown.
Senior defensive back Ronnie Walker recovered the ensuing onside kick to give the Panthers a chance to tie or win.
A trick play almost presented Morris with a decision to kick for the tie or go for two points for the win. Hamilton threw a lateral pass to junior receiver Hayden Soles, who then threw deep for open senior receiver Finnian Mahood, who had sprinted behind the defense.
But the ball was underthrown and allowed defenders to recover and bat the ball out of Mahood’s hands at about the 15-yard line.
“It’s something we worked on this week and thought we had a chance at it, and fortunately at the right moment in time we had a chance to get it but we missed it,” Morris said.
That incompletion came on third-and-10 near midfield, and Summerville senior defensive back Michael Woodfield intercepted a deep pass by Hamilton on fourth down to thwart the comeback attempt.
Johnson had 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while Hamilton had 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries while completing just one of nine passes for 8 yards with a few drops.
Junior defensive back Charles McCray blocked two extra points for Carolina Forest.
“My coaches did a great job of preparing our kids this week and I thought our kids played hard and played lights out. I’m proud of our whole program right now,” Morris said. “Hopefully our kids believe. Our kids should believe that we’re one of the better teams in the state, and so is Summerville. Hopefully we’ll see those guys down the road.”
The Panthers’ initial comeback from a 19-7 deficit was started by a spectacular 21-yard touchdown run by Hamilton. He rolled to his right looking to throw and appeared to be trapped by four Summerville defenders near the sideline at the 30 yard line.
He spun just out of the reach of a would-be tackler and outran the four defenders across the field, eventually turning upfield near the left sideline and slithering past defenders to reach the end zone.
Johnson scored on a similarly improbable run just a couple minutes later.
Summerville botched a kickoff return following Hamilton’s score and took over at its own 5, and a short punt three plays later gave Carolina Forest possession at the Summerville 28.
Johnson took a first-down handoff behind the right guard and appeared to be stopped for a short gain, but he somehow emerged from a horde of players to sprint to the end zone. The Panthers led 21-20 after a failed two-point conversion run with 11 minutes to play.
Carolina Forest, a team coming off an 8-5 season in which it reached the third round of the Class 5A playoffs, fell to 1-1 including a 49-20 win last week over West Brunswick. It received votes in the 5A poll this past week.
The game was the opener for Summerville, a state semifinalist last year.
Panthers were shaky to start
Carolina Forest got off to a rocky start Friday. It received the opening kickoff, punted after three plays and had the punt blocked to allow Summerville to begin its first possession in Panthers territory.
On a fourth-and-5 inside the Panthers 25, Summerville's Quintrelle Pettiford caught a short screen pass and followed blockers untouched to the end zone.
“We’ve got to start better," Morris said. "The night started off a little sluggish and we’ve got to do a better job when the ball’s kicked off of getting going.”
Summerville again had a short field on its second drive following a poor punt against pressure in the backfield, but the Panthers forced a turnover on downs when Zayveon Winns broke up a pass in single coverage on fourth-and-6 at the Panthers 32.
One play later, Johnson raced 65 yards through the middle of the line for a touchdown, and a JJ Chadick kick tied the game at 7.
Summerville converted a fourth-and-3 on a screen pass en route to a go-ahead touchdown midway through the second quarter on Jaden Cummings’ 3-yard scoring run.
Summerville received the second-half kickoff and took 6:23 off the clock while driving nearly 70 yards for a touchdown and a 19-7 lead on a 3-yard Cummings pass to tight end Keshon Washington.
Though the Panthers are expected to run more with Hamilton at quarterback than they did last year with Scott Saylor, who is a preferred walk-on at Coastal Carolina this season. But the 8 passing yards aren’t what Morris is looking for moving forward.
“We’ve got to have a little more balance than what we did tonight,” Morris said. “It was some of the things Summerville was giving us. I mean Ethan’s a good quarterback and can put the ball where we need him to put it. It’s just a matter of us getting out there and executing and doing the right things.”
The Panthers face Class 2A state runner-up Oceanside Collegiate next week at home.
