Carolina Forest emerged from halftime with a resolve to continue its season, and a dominant third quarter propelled the Panthers through the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night.
The Panthers outscored River Bluff 21-0 in the first 10 minutes of the second half and defeated the Panthers 42-28 at Panthers Stadium to advance to a second-round game at Goose Creek.
Senior quarterback Scott Saylor threw three of his five touchdown passes in the third quarter, when the Panthers outgained River Bluff 229-35.
“None of us seniors are ready to end this year, so the second half we came out, we knew it was do or die, win or go home, and we won so it’s on to the next,” Saylor said. “The first half we were this close the whole time. We went in [the locker room] and coach gave us a pep talk, just told us that we’re the best team on that field, and then we showed that in the second half.”
The Panthers (7-4) received the second-half kickoff and scored on all three of their possessions in the third quarter.
Nathan Schuessler caught a 37-yard pass from Saylor that was dropped behind a defender for a touchdown that tied the score at 21 and completed an 80-yard drive.
Saylor then stood in the pocket with a free defender bearing down on him to hit Anthony Aponte for a 19-yard TD pass over a defender in tight coverage to finish a 69-yard drive.
Owen Hall then completed Saylor’s trio of TD passes in the quarter by taking a screen pass near the line of scrimmage, avoiding an unblocked defender and racing 69 yards down the left sideline for a score that capped an 84-yard drive.
A fumble recovery by Jonathan Tagle at the Carolina Forest 12-yard line ended a threat by River Bluff (7-4) early in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers all but iced the win with an 88-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard Zion Gilbert touchdown run up the middle.
Carolina Forest amassed 516 yards of offense, as Saylor completed 12 of 19 passes for 268 yards and the five touchdowns without a turnover. Schuessler had five catches for 94 yards, Aponte had three grabs for 58 yards and Hall had two for 71.
Zion Gilbert led the Panthers on the ground with 106 yards and a score on 15 carries, Kalil Johnson added 77 yards on 15 carries and Saylor had 58 yards on seven carries.
“The running game was working so they had to kind of put more people in the box and that opened up the pass game,” Saylor said, “and my receivers made some huge plays for me, so you have to give some credit to them for those five touchdowns.”
While the Panthers had few worries in the second half, they struggled to contain the ground and air combination of running back Cooper Johns and tight end Blaine Blose in the first half.
Johns hurt the Panthers with his speed, running for 154 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Blose hurt the Panthers with his power, as the big 6-foot-2, 205-pound tight end rumbled through the defense for 82 yards and a score on four receptions from quarterback Parker Murray.
The teams alternated five scores in the first half.
Carolina Forest stopped River Bluff on a fourth-and-5 inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line on the game’s opening possession, then drove 89 yards in six plays to open the scoring.
The drive included Saylor passes of 31 yards to Aponte and 27 yards to Schuessler before Schuessler caught a 10-yard slant pass for a touchdown.
River Bluff tied the score when Connor Clamp scooped up a high snap over the Carolina Forest punter’s head and continued into the end zone for a 5-yard fumble return for a TD.
Johns scored on a 1-yard run to give the Gators of Lexington County a 14-7 lead before Aponte tapped his toes in the end zone on a 10-yard pass from Saylor that was lofted to the right sideline.
River Bluff took a 21-14 lead into halftime on a 43-yard touchdown reception by Blose, who broke multiple tackles while running down the left sideline after accepting a pass 10 yards downfield.
“I felt like our kids did some good things in the first half too," Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. "We gave them seven points on the punt and we felt we were really close offensively to doing some good things and we tried to stress to our kids to try to win the first two drives, and coming out and getting a score to tie it up, and getting a stop early and obviously getting the lead, that helped a ton.”
The Panthers, who reached the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, scrimmaged Goose Creek in the preseason so they are somewhat familiar with their second-round foe.
"We've played them plenty of times in the playoffs," Morris said. "It'll be another battle when we go down there."
