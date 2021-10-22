Grand Strand schools converged on the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex this week for the Horry County Cross Country Championship.

The Carolina Forest High Panthers came away with the boys’ team wins for varsity and JVs on Wednesday. The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs took the varsity girls top honors while the Socastee Braves were the best finishing girls JV team.

North Myrtle Beach’s Kayah Marques won the girls varsity race with a time of 19:44, a personal record for the junior runner.

A happy and winded Marques said the race conditions were hotter than she expected but was proud to win with her best time so far.

She had been near the front the entire course and found a kick to take the lead the last several hundred yards.

“I saw the finish line and knew I had more in the tank,” she said.

Avery Bender and Ashley Gallito, both from Carolina Forest, finished second and third respectively.

The top boys’ individual varsity honors went to Connor Boyle, a junior from Carolina Forest.

Boyle finished the race with a personal best of 17:00.

“That was 45 seconds better than my previous PR,” Boyle said.

He said he has been running competitively for two years and “has fallen in love with the sport.”

Senior Nick Mohr from Carolina Forest finished second and third place went to Hayden Marks, a junior from Socastee High.

In the boys varsity team rankings, Conway finished second followed by Socastee, Myrtle Beach, St. James, North Myrtle Beach, Green Sea Floyds and Loris.

For the girls varsity, Socastee came in second place followed by Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, St. James, Green Sea Floyds and Aynor.

The Myrtle Beach Seahawks JV boys came in second ahead of Socastee, St. James and Green Sea Floyds.

The Lady Seahawks JVs finished second followed by St. James and Loris.

The teams will now tune up for the upcoming regional and state championships.