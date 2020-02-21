Carolina Forest High School’s baseball and softball teams will host a scrimmage fundraiser this weekend to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Vs. Cancer program.
“Started by pediatric brain cancer survivor and former collegiate athlete Chase Jones, Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer,” the event’s news release states. “As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Vs. Cancer proceeds help fund child life programs in local hospitals, financial assistance funds for families experiencing a pediatric brain tumor diagnosis, and groundbreaking research to cure pediatric brain tumors.”
The Panthers chose the pediatric oncology unit at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital to benefit from the fundraiser.
“Thanks to the generous support of friends, family and fans, the team is on its way to meeting their fundraising goal,” the release said.
Donations can be made at team.curethekids.org/carolinaforesthsbaseball2020
Saturday’s baseball games begin at 10 a.m. with Conway playing Myrtle Beach.
Socastee faces Aynor at 1 p.m. and Carolina Forest takes on North Myrtle Beach at 4 p.m.
On the softball field, Carolina Forest plays Wando at 10 a.m., St. James takes on Wando at noon, Loris plays St. James at 2 p.m. and Carolina Forest faces Loris at 4 p.m.
There’s no charge to watch the games, but the school is collecting donations.
All proceeds go to charity.
