In the aftermath of her team’s second-round loss to River Bluff, Stacy Hughes didn’t want to talk about next season.
She praised her seniors. She reflected on what her team could have done differently in their final playoff game. But when pressed, Hughes acknowledged that, yes, she does have reason to be optimistic.
“A lot of the core kids are back,” she said, referring to next winter. “We’re just getting stronger and better.”
The Panthers expect to return four starters from this year’s squad, including leading scorer Ally Niles. Point guard Gabby Giracello and sharpshooter Reilly Ward will also be back, as will emerging post player Kennidee McLain.
The Panthers had hoped to make a deeper playoff run this season. Despite starting the year with a string of close non-region losses, the Panthers regrouped and went 9-1 in region play. They earned their second region title in three years and the top playoff seed that came with it.
“We had three seniors that wanted this region win,” forward Carlie Skolsky said. “I’m super proud of everybody.”
Those seniors — Skolsky, Alaje Stanley and Madison Powell — all contributed to the team’s region championship. But Skolsky, the Panthers’ captain, is the lone starter Hughes has to replace next year. The forward also knows all the team’s plays and served as an extra coach on the floor.
“She’s been our verbal leader all season,” Hughes said. “We’re going to miss her. … We’ve got a big hole to fill.”
The rest of the lineup, however, is solid. Giracello led the county in assists (5.8 per game), and her constant, pesky defense disrupted offenses throughout the season. Before the playoffs, she was averaging 5.2 steals per game.
“I’m just glad Gabby’s on our team,” Hughes said. “That’s for sure. Because she is a defensive gnat. Her hands are everywhere. She’s attacking the ball all the time. If there’s a loose ball, she’s going to get it.”
Ward, a shooting guard, has emerged as a key scoring option for the Panthers. She averaged nearly nine points per game during the regular season and 11.5 in the two playoff games.
Niles, Giracello and Ward will all be seniors next season. But perhaps the biggest potential game-changer for the Panthers will be the development of McLain, who will be a junior for the 2020-2021 campaign.
The forward showed glimpses of her post game throughout the season. Before fouling out against River Bluff, she had pulled down some key rebounds and provided a defensive presence in the paint. During the regular season, she led the team in blocked shots.
Although the Panthers remain upbeat about next season, they also know how close they were to continuing their recent one.
All season long, Panthers coaches talked about the importance of the third quarter. The first four minutes, they said, those set the tone.
But for the first four minutes of the River Bluff game, the Panthers couldn’t hit a shot. They didn’t hit one in the latter four minutes either.
The scoreless quarter proved to be too much for the region champs to overcome as they fell 54-48.
“I don’t think we were playing soft,” Hughes said. “We just weren’t as sharp. … That third quarter, eight-minute drought killed us.”
Both offenses struggled to find a rhythm in the opening quarter, which ended with River Bluff leading 11-10.
But the second period saw the teams heat up. The Gators’ sensational eighth grader Samira Khalil connected on four three-pointers while Carolina Forest’s Niles nearly matched her with 11 points in the period. At halftime, River Bluff led 36-30.
Then came the third quarter.
The Panthers missed open threes. Point-blank layups rimmed out. The one shot they did put through the hoop — a free throw — was erased by a lane violation.
“It was like we had a lid on the basket,” Hughes said.
Despite trailing by 18 heading into the final quarter, the Panthers chipped away at the Gators’ lead. Led by Skolsky, who scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the final quarter, the Panthers pulled within six with three minutes to play. But missed free throws and botched layups ended any hope of a comeback.
The loss ended Hughes’ 18th season as the Panthers head coach. Assuming she returns for No. 19, she knows she’ll have plenty of talent around her. Still, Friday’s loss stings.
“I’m excited about what’s to come,” she said, “but just so disappointed right now.”
Boys fall at Fort Dorchester
Carolina Forest’s boys team also ended its season in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
The Panthers fell to Fort Dorchester on the road 55-53 Friday.
