The SCBCA announced its Top 10 teams for each classification in both boys and girls hoops, its overall elite players for each and then a top seniors list for all five divisions. Among the locals honored were the Myrtle Beach boys, which is No. 7 in Class 4A, Class 5A No. 10 girls program Carolina Forest and the North Myrtle Beach girls, No. 5 in Class 4A.
Myrtle Beach’s Emorie Knox, Loris’ William Hemingway and North Myrtle Beach’s Jordan Burger were all among named as top seniors in their respective classifications.
Also of local note in the preseason rankings is Class 5A boys No. 1 team Dorman, which will be one of the 16 participants in this year’s Beach Ball Classic. The Cavaliers have won all three Class 5A state championships since the South Carolina High School League expanded and are led by SCBCA preseason elite players P.J. Hall and Myles Tate and Justin Amadi, who was named as one of the state’s top five seniors in the class.
South Carolina High School League basketball teams opened practice last week, and games can begin Nov. 22.
SCBCA PRESEASON STATE BASKETBALL RANKINGS
BOYS
Class 5A
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Blythewood
4. Wade Hampton
5. Irmo
6. South Florence
7. Dutch Fork
8. James Island
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Northwestern
Class 4A
1. Ridge View
2. Wren
3. Greenville
4. Travelers Rest
5. North Augusta
6. Lower Richland
7. Myrtle Beach
8. Marlboro County
9. Lancaster
10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Class 3A
1. Keenan
2. Marion
3. Chester
4. Manning
5. Wade Hampton
6. Union County
7. Seneca
8. Georgetown
9. Edisto
10. Chapman
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Mullins
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Christ Church
6. Saluda
7. Woodland
8. Abbeville
9. North Charleston
10. Lee Central
Class 1A
Great Falls
High Point
North
McCormick
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Denmark-Olar
Charleston Math & Science
Hemingway
Lake View
Military Magnet
GIRLS
Class 5A
1. Byrnes
2. Dorman
3. Sumter
4. Woodmont
5. Goose Creek
6. James Island
7. Summerville
8. Clover
9. Dutch Fork
10. (tie) Carolina Forest/Wando
Class 4A
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. Wilson
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
7. Lower Richland
8. Ridge View
9. Airport
10. Darlington
Class 3A
1. Keenan
2. Manning
3. Bishop England
4. Dillon
5. Marion
6. Southside
7. Seneca
8. Emerald
9. Woodruff
10. Swansea
Class 2A
1. Christ Church
2. Mullins
3. East Clarendon
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
Class 1A
1. Scott’s Branch
2. High Point Academy
3. Estill
4. Timmonsville
5. Military Magnet
6. McCormick
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Lamar
9. Wagener-Salley
10. Cross
SCBCA Elite Boys
PJ Hall, Dorman
Myles Tate, Dorman
Bryce McGowens, Wren
John Butler, Christ Church
Patrick Iriel, AC Flora
Ja’Von Benson, Ridge View
Julian Phillips, Blythewood
SCBCA Elite Girls
Taniah Wilkins, High Point Academy
Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon
Milaysia Fulwiley, Keenan
Nyah Leveretter, Westwood
Loyal McQueen, Wilson
D’Mya Tucker, Orangeburg Wilkinson
Aylesha Wade, Clover
Maleia Bracone, TL Hanna
CLASS 5A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS
Justice Jackson, South Florence
Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton
Mason Grigg, Northwestern
Justin Amadi, Dorman
Jamel McGowan, Goose Creek
CLASS 5A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS
Alexis Rice, Dorman
Kelci Adams, Nation Ford
Jada Burton, Byrnes
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek
Augusta Dixon, James Island
CLASS 4A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS
Case Roach, Travelers Rest
Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest
Emorie Knox, Myrtle Beach
Cincere Scott, Ridge View
Quentin Hodge, Lakewood
CLASS 4A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS
JamAni Ingram, North Augusta
Tyliah Burns, North Augusta
Ja’La Wade, Westwood
Jamia Blake, South Pointe
Jordan Burger, North Myrtle Beach
CLASS 3A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS
Raekwon Horton, Keenan
Destin Clark, Indian Land
Harry Cash, May River
Draylan Burton, Powdersville
William Hemingway, Loris
CLASS 3A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS
Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca
Jykya Bell, Dillon
Zavia Jeter, Woodruff
Measha Jones, Manning
Lauren Livington, Emerald
CLASS 2A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston
Dallan Wright, Saluda
Demetric Hardin, Lewisville
CJ Gilchrist, Mullins
Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate
CLASS 2A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS
Marissa Powe, Christ Church
Paige Davis, Buford
Kendra LeSane, Lee Central
India Porter, Columbia
Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College
CLASS 1A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS
Isayah Owens, High Point Academy
Kelton Talford, Great Falls
Jayden Byrd, High Point Academy
Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Math & Science
Aaron Parker, Hemingway
CLASS 1A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS
Jazzlyn Bowman, Scott’s Branch
Jordan Brown, McCormick
Makyla Commander, Timmonsville
Jada Small, Blackville-Hilda
Lauryn Wilson, Cross
