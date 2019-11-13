1227BEACHmb_JM06.JPG

Three Horry County basketball teams and three individuals were among the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s preseason honors, which were released this week.

The SCBCA announced its Top 10 teams for each classification in both boys and girls hoops, its overall elite players for each and then a top seniors list for all five divisions. Among the locals honored were the Myrtle Beach boys, which is No. 7 in Class 4A, Class 5A No. 10 girls program Carolina Forest and the North Myrtle Beach girls, No. 5 in Class 4A.

Myrtle Beach’s Emorie Knox, Loris’ William Hemingway and North Myrtle Beach’s Jordan Burger were all among named as top seniors in their respective classifications.

Also of local note in the preseason rankings is Class 5A boys No. 1 team Dorman, which will be one of the 16 participants in this year’s Beach Ball Classic. The Cavaliers have won all three Class 5A state championships since the South Carolina High School League expanded and are led by SCBCA preseason elite players P.J. Hall and Myles Tate and Justin Amadi, who was named as one of the state’s top five seniors in the class.

South Carolina High School League basketball teams opened practice last week, and games can begin Nov. 22. 

SCBCA PRESEASON STATE BASKETBALL RANKINGS

BOYS

Class 5A 

1. Dorman

2. Mauldin

3. Blythewood

4. Wade Hampton

5. Irmo

6. South Florence

7. Dutch Fork

8. James Island

9. Ashley Ridge

10. Northwestern

Class 4A

1. Ridge View

2. Wren

3. Greenville

4. Travelers Rest

5. North Augusta

6. Lower Richland

7. Myrtle Beach

8. Marlboro County

9. Lancaster

10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Class 3A 

1. Keenan

2. Marion

3. Chester

4. Manning

5. Wade Hampton

6. Union County

7. Seneca

8. Georgetown

9. Edisto

10. Chapman

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Mullins

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Christ Church

6. Saluda

7. Woodland

8. Abbeville

9. North Charleston

10. Lee Central

Class 1A 

Great Falls

High Point

North

McCormick

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Denmark-Olar

Charleston Math & Science

Hemingway

Lake View

Military Magnet

GIRLS

Class 5A

1. Byrnes

2. Dorman

3. Sumter

4. Woodmont

5. Goose Creek

6. James Island

7. Summerville

8. Clover

9. Dutch Fork

10. (tie) Carolina Forest/Wando

Class 4A 

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Westwood

4. Wilson

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

7. Lower Richland

8. Ridge View

9. Airport

10. Darlington

Class 3A 

1. Keenan

2. Manning

3. Bishop England

4. Dillon

5. Marion

6. Southside

7. Seneca

8. Emerald

9. Woodruff

10. Swansea

Class 2A

1. Christ Church

2. Mullins

3. East Clarendon

4. Lee Central

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

Class 1A

1. Scott’s Branch

2. High Point Academy

3. Estill

4. Timmonsville

5. Military Magnet

6. McCormick

7. Blackville-Hilda

8. Lamar

9. Wagener-Salley

10. Cross

SCBCA Elite Boys

PJ Hall, Dorman

Myles Tate, Dorman

Bryce McGowens, Wren

John Butler, Christ Church

Patrick Iriel, AC Flora

Ja’Von Benson, Ridge View

Julian Phillips, Blythewood

SCBCA Elite Girls

Taniah Wilkins, High Point Academy

Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon

Milaysia Fulwiley, Keenan

Nyah Leveretter, Westwood

Loyal McQueen, Wilson

D’Mya Tucker, Orangeburg Wilkinson

Aylesha Wade, Clover

Maleia Bracone, TL Hanna

CLASS 5A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS

Justice Jackson, South Florence

Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton

Mason Grigg, Northwestern

Justin Amadi, Dorman

Jamel McGowan, Goose Creek

CLASS 5A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS

Alexis Rice, Dorman

Kelci Adams, Nation Ford

Jada Burton, Byrnes

Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek

Augusta Dixon, James Island

CLASS 4A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS

Case Roach, Travelers Rest

Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest

Emorie Knox, Myrtle Beach

Cincere Scott, Ridge View

Quentin Hodge, Lakewood

CLASS 4A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS

JamAni Ingram, North Augusta

Tyliah Burns, North Augusta

Ja’La Wade, Westwood

Jamia Blake, South Pointe

Jordan Burger, North Myrtle Beach

CLASS 3A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS

Raekwon Horton, Keenan

Destin Clark, Indian Land

Harry Cash, May River

Draylan Burton, Powdersville

William Hemingway, Loris

CLASS 3A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS

Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca

Jykya Bell, Dillon

Zavia Jeter, Woodruff

Measha Jones, Manning

Lauren Livington, Emerald

CLASS 2A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS

Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston

Dallan Wright, Saluda

Demetric Hardin, Lewisville

CJ Gilchrist, Mullins

Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate

CLASS 2A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS

Marissa Powe, Christ Church

Paige Davis, Buford

Kendra LeSane, Lee Central

India Porter, Columbia

Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College

CLASS 1A BOYS TOP 5 SENIORS

Isayah Owens, High Point Academy

Kelton Talford, Great Falls

Jayden Byrd, High Point Academy

Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Math & Science

Aaron Parker, Hemingway

CLASS 1A GIRLS TOP 5 SENIORS

Jazzlyn Bowman, Scott’s Branch

Jordan Brown, McCormick

Makyla Commander, Timmonsville

Jada Small, Blackville-Hilda

Lauryn Wilson, Cross

