St. James knew a one or two-point win over Carolina Forest wasn’t going to cut it.
With a guaranteed playoff spot on the line and the hope to avoid a few days of uncertainty, the Sharks put all the stress on their hosts Tuesday.
Chris Tibbits’s team pulled out a 60-55 victory on the road on the strength of a huge second half from forward Carter Bobbitt. The five-point margin was enough to give his team the fourth and final automatic berth to next week’s playoffs.
In their coach’s mind, the Sharks might have done something else, too.
“If at some point you’re going to change your program, you have to come up with a quality win against a good team in their house,” Tibbits said. “This is the first time we’ve been able to beat Carolina Forest. I think it’s one of those wins that could propel yourself up.”
Thanks to a two-point Carolina Forest win in the series back on Jan. 20 and the region’s five-tier tie-breaker system, the five-point win took all of that off the table. St. James (12-12 overall, 2-6 in region) won’t have to wait until Saturday to find out its fate.
Much of that was due to Bobbitt.
After going scoreless in the first half, Bobbitt finished with a game-high 20 points. That production was helped in large part by his 14-of-18 showing from the free-throw line, many of which came down the stretch of what felt like a perpetual one-possession game.
JR Young’s 19-point effort didn’t hurt either, especially in keeping Carolina Forest from pulling away early when the rest of the offense was a little more stagnant.
Those two out-paced the top three scorers from Carolina Forest - Trey Potts (14 points), Jake Wright (13) and Ty Bennett (nine). The Panthers just needed a little more help.
“It’s rough,” Carolina Forest coach Emmanuel Dewalt said after the loss. “I hate it for the seniors. They’re sitting in limbo. I would like to think that what we’ve done has given us the opportunity, but you never know when it comes to these types of situations. Maybe somebody helped us out tonight.”
Carolina Forest’s 16-9 overall record, on paper at least, makes it seem like Dewalt’s squad should be in the clear. However, it also means the Panthers - should they make it - will get shipped off to one of the other No. 1 seeds from the lower state.
The likelihood of sticking around in the playoffs for more than a game reduced drastically.
It’s one of the reasons Tibbits was happy after his team got the win.
“As a four [seed], we’re probably going to go to Ashley Ridge. I don’t want to take anything away from Ashley Ridge - they’re pretty good. But I’d much rather go to Ashely Ridge than go to Summerville,” Tibbits said, referring to the No. 4 team in Class 5A. “I don’t want to say ‘Oh, we’re going to go in and beat Ashley Ridge. But who they’ve played and where they are in their region, I’m a lot more comfortable.”
